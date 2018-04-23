Trafalgar Releasing Beefs Up U.S. Presence with Kymberli Frueh Hire (EXCLUSIVE)

Event cinema specialist Trafalgar Releasing has recruited Kymberli Frueh who will join its North American operation as senior VP, programming and acquisitions.

Frueh is well-versed in event cinema having overseen acquisitions at Fathom Events. In that role she negotiated deals for Floyd Mayweather title fights, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Macintosh Broadway anniversary shows, and music events including The Annual Grateful Dead Meet Up.

She also worked with AMC Networks on its “Survival Sunday,” a “Walking Dead” fan meet-up that took place in 750 cinemas in the U.S. in April.

“The entrepreneurial spirit of this organization and its expertise in the global arena will benefit content partners greatly as we look to the future of event cinema and how we can support all relationships from circuit owners to content partners to the end consumer,” Frueh said.

Trafalgar was Picture House Entertainment before a management buyout and rebrand. At the company Frueh will join the senior team alongside CEO Marc Allenby, distribution boss Alice de Rosa, sales chief Mike Matthews, and Picturehouse Cinemas founder, and executive chairman, Lyn Goleby.

“We’re delighted to add Kymberli to the team and believe there is a great opportunity to make a significant impact on the U.S. event cinema space and see Kymberli as a key part of achieving this,” Allenby said.

Trafalgar has New York and L.A. offices and Frueh joins Kyle Villella and Paul Marchant who lead domestic distribution. Howard Panter, director of Trafalgar Releasing said: “Kymberli’s track record and expertise speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to add her talents to our team as we continue to grow within the U.S.”