‘Tomb Raider’ Tops International Box Office With $84.5 Million

Alicia Vikander’s “Tomb Raider” ruled the international box office with $84.5 million at 32,685 screens in 65 markets, led by a solid $41.1 million opening in China.

Warner Bros. reported that “Tomb Raider” took in nearly 50% of the box office among the top five films in China, where the action-adventure played on 15,500 screens, and notched the studio’s seventh-highest opening weekend in that market. The figure was on par with the openings for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Wonder Woman.”

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which opened with a leading $66 million in China last weekend, saw its grosses plunge to $12 million in that market. The superhero saga has totaled $96 million in its first 10 days in China, the leading international market, followed by $59.5 million in the U.K. and $42.7 million in South Korea.

“Black Panther” took in a total of $30 million internationally to push its international take to $577 million — making it the fifth highest title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by that measure. It’s also now the 14th-highest film in worldwide grosses at $1.182 billion, passing both “Captain America: Civil War” and “Minions.”

“Tomb Raider” came in first place in Europe, nearly doubling the opening results of “Red Sparrow.” Russia generated the top figure with $4.4 million at a 50% share of the top five films, followed by the U.K. with $4.2 million on 1,089 screens, France with $3.2 million at 553 screens and Germany and Mexico with $2.2 million each. The film opened in nine markets last weekend and has an international total of $102 million.

“Tomb Raider,” a reboot of the Lara Croft franchise and based on a 2013 version of the cideo game, centers on Vikander’s character unraveling the mystery behind her father’s disappearance. It’s directed by Roar Uthaug and written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Alastair Siddons, from a story by Evan Daugherty and Robertson-Dworet. It also stars Walton Goggins and Dominic West. Graham King is the producer; production companies are Warner Bros., MGM, GK Films and Square Enix.

