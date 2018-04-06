You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tom Hanks' War Drama 'Greyhound,' 'Grudge' Reboot Set for 2019 Release

Dave McNary

Sony Pictures has set Tom Hanks war drama “Greyhound,” for an April 5, 2019, release, and dated its “Grudge” reboot on Aug. 16, 2019.

Greyhound,” which stars Hanks, is based on C.S. Forester’s novel “The Good Shepherd.” Aaron Schneider is directing from Hanks’ script.

The film is being produced by Playtone’s Gary Goetzman and Hanks.  FilmNation Entertainment’s Aaron Ryder, Playtone’s Steven Shareshian, and David Coatsworth serve as executive eroducers. FilmNation sold worldwide rights to Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA), which is financing in association with Bron Creative, Sycamore Pictures, and Zhengfu Pictures.

“Greyhound” is filming on location in Baton Rouge, La. The film is set in the early days of World War II as an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Hanks’ Capt. Ernest Krause, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while being hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

“Grudge” is directed by Nicolas Pesce in a re-imagining of the supernatural thriller, for Ghost House and Good Universe. SPWA has picked up worldwide rights.

Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert will produce for Ghost House with Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman executive producing for Good Universe alongside Schuyler Weiss, Roy Lee, Doug Davison, John Middleton, and Andrew Pfeffer. Romel Adam will oversee for Ghost House and Brady Fujikawa will oversee for Good Universe.

“Grudge” will begin shooting in May.

