Film News Roundup: Tom Hanks’ Sci-Fi Movie ‘Bios’ Dated for 2020 Release

In today’s film news roundup, a science-fiction Tom Hanks project will arrive in 2020, “Hearts Beat Loud” gets a film festival slot, and “Notes on an Appearance” gets distribution.

RELEASE DATES

Universal Pictures has dated Tom Hanks’ sci-fi story “Bios” for Oct. 2, 2020, along with giving horror-thriller “The Turning” a Feb. 22 launch and canine drama “A Dog’s Journey” for May 17, 2019.

Hanks stars in Amblin Entertainment’s “Bios” as the last man on Earth who builds a robot to keep his beloved dog safe. As the trio embarks upon an epic cross-country journey, the scientist must teach his creation to become “human” enough to take care of its charge… and the beloved pet to accept a new master.

“Bios” is directed by Miguel Sapochnik from a script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Producers are Kevin Misher, as well as ImageMovers’ Jack Rapke and Jackie Levine. Robert Zemeckis, Luck, Sapochnik, and Andy Berman serve as executive producers. Universal Pictures will distribute domestically and in select international territories.

DreamWorks Pictures’ “The Turning” is set in a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where a newly appointed nanny is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans.

Related Steven Spielberg's Star-Studded Drama 'The Post' Gets First Trailer Tom Hanks' War Drama 'Greyhound,' 'Grudge' Reboot Set for 2019 Release

Inspired by Henry James’ novella, the haunted-house thriller is directed by Floria Sigismondi and stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince (“The Florida Project”), and Joely Richardson. The script is written by Chad and Carey Hayes and Jade Bartlett. Producers are Roy Lee and Scott Bernstein.

“A Dog’s Journey” is based on a book in the bestselling series by author W. Bruce Cameron as a follow-up to “A Dog’s Purpose.”

The family film, told from the dog’s perspective, is directed by Gail Mancuso and again produced by Gavin Polone. Mancuso directs from an adapted screenplay by Cameron and Cathryn Michon and Wally Wolodarsky and Maya Forbes, based on the book by Michon.

FILM FESTIVAL

The 28th annual Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival has selected “Hearts Beat Loud” from director Brett Haley as its closing night film on June 3.

“Hearts Beat Loud” stars Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Lane, Nick Offerman, Ted Danson, and Toni Collette. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

This year’s Centerpiece Gala will be the world premiere of Christiaan Olwagen’s “Canary,” set in South Africa in 1985, and the annual Women’s Gala will feature Amy Adrion’s documentary “Half the Picture.”

“A Kid Like Jake” has been previously announced as the opening night film on June 24. Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer, Amy Landecker, Ann Dowd, and Priyanka Chopra star.

ACQUISITION

Grasshopper Film has bought U.S. distribution rights to “Notes on an Appearance,” the feature-length debut from filmmaker Ricky D’Ambrose, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Notes on an Appearance” will open in theaters this summer followed by VOD and home video releases. The deal was negotiated by Ryan Krivoshey, president of Grasshopper Film, with the film’s producer, Graham Swon of Ravenser Odd.

A young man’s disappearance is at the center of an enigmatic film set inside New York City apartments, subway stations, bookstores, and cafes as the supporters of an elusive political theorist embark on a covert program of indiscriminate violence and censure. But as the search proceeds, the reasons for the disappearance become much less preoccupying — and less meaningful.

“Notes on an Appearance” stars Keith Poulson (“Golden Exits”), Bingham Bryant (co-director of “For the Plasma”), and Tallie Medel (“The Unspeakable Act”).