Film News Roundup: ‘The Flash’ Star Tom Cavanagh Joins Family Drama ‘Be the Light’

In today’s film news roundup, Tom Cavanagh books a role as a pastor, Warner Bros. is developing a prison movie, and Molly Shannon is selected for a film festival honor.

CASTINGS

Tom Cavanagh (“The Flash”) has joined the cast of the family film “Be the Light,” portraying a pastor, Variety has learned exclusively.

Cara Santana, Dawnn Lewis, and Michael DeLorenzo lead the supporting cast. Malcolm Goodwin is starring and directing the movie, with a script from Victor Hawks.

“Be the Light,” currently shooting in Los Angeles, is produced by Hawks and Goodwin for Vision Vehicle Productions, Vanessa Goodwin, and Suwannee Wilhelm.

Santana portrays a woman who has been estranged from her father (DeLorenzo) when she discovers that he is dying from cancer. She returns home to repair their relationship and reconnects with a friend (Goodwin), who is a former gangster trying to turn the page and do some good for his community. Cavanagh portrays the pastor at the church on the other side of the tracks who’s threatened by Goodwin’s character.

Cavanagh has been a series regular on “The Flash” as Harrison Wells since 2014. He is repped by UTA and Baker Street Media. Lewis is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency and Danis, Panaro, Nist Talent. DeLorenzo is repped by Daniel Hoff Agency.

DEVELOPMENT

Warner Bros. is developing a movie about the debate team for the New York-based Bard Prison Initiative, which defeated the Harvard University debate team in 2015, and its founder Max Kenner.

Andrew Lazar is producing through his Warner-based Mad Chance production company. Kay Oyegun, who has credits on “This Is Us,” is writing the script.

The Bard Prison Initiative’s debate team started in 2013 and has won five of their seven debates to date. Niija Kuykendall will oversee the film for the studio. Oyegun is repped by ICM Partners and Underground. The news was first reported by Deadline.

AWARDS

The Provincetown International Film Festival will honor Molly Shannon with the festival’s excellence in acting award.

She will accept the award on June 16 in conversation with author and film scholar B. Ruby Rich at Provincetown Town Hall.

Shannon starred on “ Saturday Night Live” for six seasons. She now stars in the HBO series “Divorce,” in addition to making guest appearances on NBC’s revival of “Will & Grace,” Netflix’s “Wet Hot American Summer” miniseries, and “Enlightened,” for which she received an Emmy nomination.

Shannon received an Independent Spirit Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her performance in Chris Kelly’s film “Other People.”