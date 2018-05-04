Tina Turner Film to Document Rock’n’Roll Icon’s Life

Tina Turner’s tumultuous rock’n’roll life will be told in feature-doc form for the first time with buyers being introduced to the project at the Cannes market.

“Tina Turner” (WT) hails from Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin, the filmmakers behind the Emmy Award-winning “LA 92” and Academy award-winning “Undefeated.” They are reuniting with “Man on Wire,” and “Searching for Sugar Man” producers Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn at Lightbox.

Erwin Bach, record producer and Tina Turner’s husband, will executive produce alongside Tali Pelman of Stage Entertainment, which launched “Tina Turner The Musical” in London’s West End last month. The film will feature Tuner herself as well as friends and collaborators. It promises previously unseen footage of the star. Production starts later this year.

Altitude has international sales and will also distribute it in the U.K. and Ireland. Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall will serve as executive producers for Altitude. It previously partnered with Lightbox on Kevin Macdonald’s “Whitney,” which is being screened at Cannes.

“Tina Turner” joins Liam Gallagher on Altitude’s Cannes slate. It has boarded “Liam Gallagher: As it Was,” a Lorton Entertainment-produced feature doc about the rock star who rose to prominence as the front man of Oasis. Charlie Lightening will direct and Steven Lappin (“Springsteen and I”) will produce.

The producers said the film will show Liam emerging from his brother Noel’s shadow and “going from being in the biggest band in the world to starting again alone, stripped bare, with no-where to hide.”

Gallagher said: “’As It Was’ is a documentary about my musical comeback. It covers the writing and recording of my first solo album, right through to playing it live for the very first time in my hometown of Manchester and around the world.”