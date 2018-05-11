Timothy Olyphant in Talks to Star in Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Timothy Olyphant Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Timothy Olyphant is in negotiations to star in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” a drama set against the backdrop of the Manson Family murders.

The mystery-shrouded project has not yet gone into production. At Sony Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation on April 23, Tarantino said leading actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt will be “the most exciting dynamic star duo since Paul Newman and Robert Redford.”

The director also said the film will be the most similar in style and plotting to his iconic “Pulp Fiction,” for which he and Roger Avary won the Academy Award for original screenplay in 1995.

“It takes place at the height of the counterculture explosion,” said Tarantino. “It takes place at the time of the hippie revolution, and it takes place at the height of new Hollywood.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” hits theaters on Aug. 9, 2019 — the 50th anniversary of the murders of actress Sharon Tate and four others at the hands of Manson’s followers.

DiCaprio will play Rick Dalton, former star of a western TV series, while Pitt will be his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth. Margot Robbie is in talks to play Tate and Burt Reynolds is in negotiations to play George Spahn, who rented his house out to Manson and his followers in the months leading up to the murders.

It is unknown what role Olyphant would play. Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, and Kurt Russell have also been reported as being in talks.

Olyphant is best known for starring in FX’s “Justified” and currently stars in Netflix’s “The Santa Clarita Diet.” He’s repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. The news about Olyphant was first reported by Deadline.

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

