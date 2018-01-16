Timothée Chalamet Donates Salary From Woody Allen Film to Time’s Up, Other Charities

Timothée Chalamet is the latest high-profile actor to donate film earnings to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

In addition to Time’s Up, the “Call Me by Your Name” star said he will also be giving his salary from the upcoming Woody Allen film “A Rainy Day in New York” to the LGBT Center in New York and anti-sexual assault organization RAINN.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer,” Chalamet said in a statement posted on his Instagram account. “I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN. I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Chalamet is among the stars distancing themselves from the director as the “Me Too” movement permeates every facet of the entertainment industry. Allen was accused in 1993 of abusing his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, as a child — the subject of an open letter that Farrow penned for the New York Times in 2014, reigniting debate about his role in Hollywood. Farrow wrote another op-ed, in the Los Angeles Times, in December questioning why “the #MeToo revolution spared Woody Allen” and calling on actresses like Greta Gerwig and Kate Winslet to denounce the filmmaker.

“This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education,” Chalamet wrote. “I have, to this point, chosen projects from the perspective of a young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire. But I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job — that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence.”

Rebecca Hall, Chalamet’s “Rainy Day” co-star who also starred in Allen’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” announced last week that she would donate her salary from the movie to Time’s Up. The two followed co-star Griffin Newman’s lead. Newman revealed his decision back in October, opting to give his earnings to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network. He said he believed Allen was “guilty.” Selena Gomez, Jude Law, and Elle Fanning also star in the film.

Meanwhile, “Lady Bird” director Gerwig, who appeared in Allen’s “To Rome With Love,” said last week that she would not work for him again.

Director Kevin Smith and Ben Affleck are among the stars who have donated residuals on movies backed by Harvey Weinstein to charity.