Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Kaluuya Up for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award

“Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuuya and “Call Me by Your Name” lead Timothee Chalamet are among the nominees for this year’s BAFTA Rising Star award.

The pair, who recently talked about their work in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, have been short-listed alongside Josh O’Connor, Florence Pugh and Tessa Thompson.

O’Connor recently took home the best actor trophy at the British Independent Film Awards for his role in “God’s Own Country” and won a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit accolade last year. Pugh stars as Katherine in “Lady Macbeth,” another film that registered strongly at the BIFAs.

Thompson appears as the female lead, Valkyrie, in “Thor: Ragnarok,” having previously starred in “Dear White People” and “Selma.”

Kaluuya has already received Golden Globe, SAG, and Gotham Award best actor nominations for his role in the Jordan Peele genre picture “Get Out.” This year he will star in Marvel picture “Black Panther” and Steve McQueen thriller “Widows.”

“I’m honored and grateful to BAFTA and the jury for the nomination and can’t wait to celebrate it in my home city,” Kaluuya said.

Chalamet, whose breakout performance as Elio in “Call Me by Your Name” has earned rave reviews, said of his nomination: “British audiences embraced the film in a uniquely strong and passionate way. I feel an enduring sense of gratitude seeing this response echoed around the world, and for being included in this category.”

The award is voted for by the public and will be announced at the BAFTA awards ceremony Feb. 18.