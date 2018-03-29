Time’s Up to Host First New York Event at Tribeca Film Festival

Time’s Up, the movement founded to combat sexual harassment in the wake of #MeToo, will hold its inaugural New York event as part of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, which will showcase conversations with some of the movement’s most prominent filmmakers and activists including Ashley Judd, Julianne Moore and Fatima Goss Graves.

The event is one of a handful of late additions to this year’s edition of Tribeca. Also on the docket is the world premiere screening of “Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band,” Steven Sebring’s documentary about the final concerts of the tour that celebrated the 40th anniversary of Smith’s album “Horses.” After a Tribeca screening at the Beacon Theater, Smith and her band will perform signature tunes.

The festival’s TV lineup has added the premiere of ESPN series “Enhanced,” from exec producers Alex Gibney and Brad Herbert, looking at new developments in sports training, recovery and tech. Meanwhile, Tribeca’s immersive programming has added “Jack: Part One,” Baobab Studios’ VR and immersive-theater take on the story of “Jack and the Beanstalk.”

The Time’s Up event, set for April 28, will include the participation of Sienna Miller, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amber Tamblyn, Marisa Tomei, Hearst’s Joanna Coles and CAA’s Christy Haubegger, among many others, in a day of talks about raising awareness and finding next steps for lasting change. The net proceeds from the day will go to Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival runs April 19-28, and opens with Gilda Radner documentary “Love, Gilda.“