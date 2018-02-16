Tim Blake Nelson to Star in Indie ‘Tribe’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tim Blake Nelson is set to star in the indie “Tribe,” written and directed by Sabrina McCormick and Soopum Sohn.

Gretchen Mol and Marcelo Olinto also star. Nelson executive produced the project alongside McCormick, who also produced.

The story starts after an Amazonian chief’s 12-year-old daughter gets lost and kidnapped. While she is in the hands of a dishonest government official, the chief mistakenly captures an American banker only to find that he is behind the construction of a massive dam destroying his people.

Nelson will play the kidnapped American banker.

“This is just the sort of project in which I like being involved: it’s animated by its own specific and peculiar vision, and made by filmmakers who understand their subject matter intimately. It’s always a relief to get a script that continues the spirit of truly independent film. This is one of those movies,” Nelson said.

Nelson will be seen in Universal’s “Nasty Women” and Netflix’s “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” set to release later this year. McCormick was previously a producer on Showtime’s Emmy Award-winning series “Years of Living Dangerously.” She is also a climate change expert who advised the White House under the Obama administration and is a member of the Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Nelson represented by UTA, Gateway Management, and Bloom Hergott.