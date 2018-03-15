Film News Roundup: Tim Blake Nelson Directing Sci-Fi Movie ‘Michael Zero’

In today’s film news roundup, Tim Blake Nelson is directing a sci-fi movie, a Garry Winogrand documentary gets distribution after winning an SXSW award and National CineMedia gets two new board members.

DIRECTOR ATTACHED

Tim Blake Nelson has come on board to direct the science-fiction movie “Michael Zero” for Millennium Media and Eclectic Pictures.

“Michael Zero,” written by Adam Alleca, focuses on a man who has to hunt down clones of himself who have gone AWOL from a war they were made to fight in. Nelson has previously directed “Eye of God,” Othello adaptation “O,” “The Grey Zone” and “Anesthesia.”

Producers are Heidi Jo Markel and Matthew O’Toole. Executive producers are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathon Yunger, Vincent Cheng and Conor Charles. Co-producers include Cem Gursel and John Yarincik.

Nelson is starring in Netflix’s “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” an upcoming television anthology series written, directed, and produced by the Coen brothers. He is repped by UTA, Gateway and Bloom Hergott. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

SXSW WINNER

Greenwich Entertainment has bought U.S. distribution rights to “Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable,” directed by Sasha Waters Freyer.

The film had its World Premiere at SXSW, where it won a Special Jury Prize. It’s the first documentary on the life and work of Winogrand, who died suddenly at age 56 in 1984 and left behind more than 10,000 rolls of film.

Greenwich will release the film in theaters later this year. It will have its exclusive U.S. broadcast premiere on American Masters on PBS.

“In bringing a critical but affectionate eye to Winogrand’s personal life and the artistic challenges that animated him, Sasha Waters Freyer has made the definitive Winogrand documentary and made the case for his lasting value and very contemporary relevance,” said Greenwich co-managing director Ed Arentz. “We look forward to contributing towards a much deserved Winogrand revival and reappreciation with our release.”

Waters Freyer produced the film, which was executive produced by Michael Kantor of American Masters Pictures, David Koh, Alice Koh and Dan Braun. The filmmakers were represented by David Koh of Submarine, who negotiated the deal with Greenwich’s Arentz.

BOARD MEMBERS



Pre-show advertiser National CineMedia has named investor Mark Segall and Cineworld executive Renana Teperberg to its board of directors.

The duo were nominated by Regal CineMedia Holdings as a results of Cineworld’s acquisition of Regal. CineMedia is owned by AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings and Regal Entertainment Group.

Segall is the owner and managing director of Kidron Corporate Advisors and is the CEO of Kidron Capital Advisors LLC. Teperberg has served as chief commercial officer of Cineworld Group since 2016. NCM’s pre-shows are presented at 20,800 screens in over 1,650 theaters.