Tilda Swinton Joins Doha’s Qumra Masters Lineup

Oscar-winning British actress Tilda Swinton (“Michael Clayton,” “We Need to Talk about Kevin”) has joined the lineup of star talent who will act as mentors for the Doha Film Institute’s Qumra Masters program. The fourth edition of Qumra Masters, an industry forum that focuses on first- and second-time filmmakers, will be held March 9-14.

Swinton joins British costume designer Sandy Powell, Oscar winner for “Shakespeare in Love,” “The Aviator” and “The Young Victoria,” American director Bennett Miller, Oscar nominated for “Capote” and “Foxcatcher,” Russian director-writer Andrey Zvyagintsev, Oscar nominated for “Leviathan” and “Loveless,” Cannes Palme d’Or winning Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul (“Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives”), and the only documentary director to win the Berlinale Golden Bear, Italian director Gianfranco Rosi (“Fire at Sea”) as mentors with Qumra Masters.

The mentors, through mentoring sessions, one-on-one meetings and masterclasses, nurture the talent attached to 34 projects from 25 countries that are in development or postproduction.

Fatma Al Remaihi, chief executive officer of the Doha Film Institute, described Swinton as “a true master in her craft,” adding “the diversity and range of her work is inspirational to both audiences and filmmakers alike. She has constantly redefined the limits of her talent and her wealth of experience brings a rich layer of expertise to our program.”

Filmmaker Elia Suleiman, Doha Film Institute’s artistic advisor, said: “Tilda Swinton’s transformational ability and fierce talent takes every role to unprecedented levels of inspiring perfection and originality. Constantly challenging conventional visual and emotional preconceptions, the depth and breadth of her performances can only be described as profoundly boundary-breaking.”