Tiffany Haddish to Star in ‘The Lego Movie’ Sequel

CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish is on board to voice one of the stars in Warner Bros. Animations’ “The Lego Movie 2,” sources tell Variety.

“Trolls” director Mike Mitchell has been tapped to direct the pic. Producers are “Lego Movie” directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, along with Dan Lin and Roy Lee. Jill Wilfert from Lego Group, Chris McKay, and Jinko Gotoh are executive producing.

Lord and Miller wrote the first draft of the script for the sequel with Raphael Bob-Waksberg coming on board for a re-write. Matt Fogel has written the latest draft.

The plot and details of Haddish’s character are being kept under wraps.

Allison Abbate and Chris Leahy overseeing for Warner Animation Group.

“The Lego Movie 2” is set to bow on Feb. 8, 2019. “The Lego Movie” grossed nearly $470 million worldwide in 2014 amid strong support from critics and fans.

Haddish’s star has been on the rise since her breakout role in the Universal comedy “Girl’s Trip.” Since then, she set a new milestone on “Saturday Night Live” as the first black female stand-up comedian to host and lined up several projects. She is currently set to star opposite Melissa McCarthy in New Line’s “The Kitchen” and is also attached to star in the Universal comedy “The Temp.”

Haddish’s other upcoming projects include starring alongside Tracy Morgan in TBS’ “The Last OG,” which will be released in 2018; she recently wrapped production on Universal’s “Night School” opposite Kevin Hart. She also has “Limited Partners” in development with Paramount, which she will star in and serve as an executive producer on as well.

Outside of her film and TV projects, she is also set to release her book “The Last Black Unicorn,” which comes out Dec. 5, and just announced 2018 dates for her new stand-up tour “She Ready.”

She is repped by Principato Young, APA, Gordon Bobb and Lily Tillers, and Del, Shaw, Moonves FIRM.

