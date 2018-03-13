Tiffany Haddish Reveals If She Would Actually Host the Oscars

After garnering praise for presenting alongside Maya Rudolph at the 90th Academy Awards, Tiffany Haddish says she’s definitely open to hosting the Oscars — on one condition.

“At the end of the day, I would love to do something like that,” Haddish said at the South by Southwest premiere of her upcoming series “The Last O.G.” “That would be a dream come true. I know my father would be extremely proud if I got to do that. As long as I get a paycheck.”

After Haddish and Rudolph gave out the Oscar for best documentary short and best live action short, Twitter users campaigned for the duo to host next year’s ceremony.

“In my mind, Maya [Rudolph] and I, we auditioned for the ultimate job because I thought we was getting paid for that presentation,” Haddish continued. “And then I found out we didn’t get paid, then I was like, ‘I heard about gift bags.’ And then they were like, ‘We don’t got no gift bags,’ And then I was like ‘Well what do I get?’ and they [said] ‘We got a bottle of wine that’s like $13.’ So I had to buy the wine.”

She stars with Tracy Morgan in “The Last O.G.,” which was created by Jordan Peele and John Carcier. Haddish plays the ex-girlfriend of Morgan’s character, Tray.

Haddish will host this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards in June. Last November, she was the first black stand-up comedian to host “Saturday Night Live,” which she did to rave reviews.