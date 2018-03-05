The Internet Wants Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph to Host Next Year’s Oscars

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph teamed up to present the Oscar for best documentary short and best live action short, and users are already campaigning for the pair to host next year’s ceremony.

The “Girls Trip” star and “Saturday Night Live” alumna bantered ahead of announcing the nominees, commenting on their interactions with white attendees and crew members to laughs from the audience.

“Who do we have to talk to so we can see @TiffanyHaddish and @MayaRudolph host the Oscars? Let’s make this happen!!” one user wrote.

“That Tiffany Haddish isn’t hosting the #Oscars is a huge missed opportunity,” wrote Variety’s New York bureau chief Ramin Setoodeh.

Another Twitter user took the campaign a step further, asking “Why aren’t Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph running the country?”

Others on the internet would rather see a movie headlining the presenters. In response to Haddish’s onstage exclamation that she hoped Meryl Streep would be her mother one day, Josh Gad called for a potential collaboration between the pair.

“A @TiffanyHaddish – Meryl Streep mother/daughter comedy now must be made. Immediately,” the actor tweeted.

Justin Simien, the writer and director of the 2014 film “Dear White People” and the creator of its spinoff Netflix show by the same name, joined the conversation surrounding a potential project starring Haddish and Rudolph.

“I NEED A @TiffanyHaddish AND @MayaRudolph STAR VEHICLE NOW PLEASE,” he tweeted.

“Paul Thomas Anderson needs to leave the Oscars to write a film for his wife Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish RIGHT NOW,” tweeted Ira Madison, an entertainment writer for the Daily Beast.

