Tiffany Haddish Cracks up CinemaCon for ‘Night School,’ Tyler Perry Movie

Rising star Tiffany Haddish managed to deliver big laughs at a pair of CinemaCon presentations Wednesday — for Universal’s “Night School” and for Paramount’s untitled Tyler Perry comedy.

Haddish, who broke out in “Girls Trip” last year, opened the Universal presentation at Caesars Palace in the morning with co-star Kevin Hart. The duo touted “Night School,” in which Haddish plays a no-nonsense teacher heading adult instruction with Hart as a particularly hapless student.

She’s also joining Hart in the voice cast of Universal’s “Secret Life of Pets 2,” which prompted an amusing exchange over the pronunciation of the shih tzu breed of dogs. “Night School” will open on Sept. 28; “The Secret Life of Pets 2” is due out on June 7, 2019.

Haddish returned in the afternoon for the Paramount presentation, this time to promote Perry’s comedy — which has been referred to as “The List.” Haddish will portray a wild woman who gets released from prison and reunites with her sister, played by Tika Sumpter. Sumpter’s character is in an online relationship with a man that may be “catfishing” her.

“I snuck in on one of the sex scenes cause I’m a pervert,” she told a delighted audience. “I know it’s funny because the crew was cracking up. I know that from doing ‘Girls Trip’ and porn.”

Haddish said Perry, who is directing and producing from his own script, has already completed shooting. Paramount has already set a Nov. 2 release date for the film, which also stars Omari Hardwick and Whoopi Goldberg.

