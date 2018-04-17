Sculptor Media to Finance Thriller ‘The Importance of Blood’

Sculptor Media is fully financing and producing, with Circle of Confusion, the dark thriller “The Importance of Blood” with “Sweet Virgina” helmer Jamie M. Dagg directing.

The original screenplay by James Breen was highlighted in the Blood List dark genre and horror annual listing. Sculptor founders Warren Goz and Eric Gold made the announcement Tuesday.

The film is about a mysterious young woman named Rose who returns to her hometown years after disappearing to seek reconciliation with her estranged family. In doing so, she threatens her relationship with a caring but manipulative man who harbors dangerous secrets of his own.

Sculptor’s Goz and Gold are producing with Circle of Confusion’s Lawrence Mattis and Matt Smith. Chris Armogida will also produce. James Masciello, principal of the private equity firm Raven Capital which provides financing to Sculptor, will executive produce. Gerard DiNardi is the line producer.

Sculptor Media has financed “Imperium,” the true story of an FBI agent who goes undercover as a white supremacist, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Toni Collette; and the thriller “Urge,” starring Pierce Brosnan and Ashley Greene. Sculptor Media’s upcoming projects include “Trading Paint,” a racecar action feature starring John Travolta, Michael Madsen, and Shania Twain set for release in the U.S. via Ambi Group on June 1.

Goz and Gold said, “‘Blood’ is the kind of film Sculptor was established to finance and produce, projects that emphasize compelling stories as told by talented creatives. We’re really thrilled to have Jamie on board. His gift for crafting performance-driven stories and his passionate and disciplined approach to filmmaking makes him an ideal choice for this chilling tale.”

Dagg’s first feature film “River” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015. It earned Dagg a Canadian Screen Award for best first feature film. Dagg’s second feature “Sweet Virginia” premiered at Tribeca to rave reviews and was released by IFC in 2017.

Dagg is represented by WME, Grandview, and Cuffe Owens at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Breen is represented by Gersh, Dobre Films, and Debbie Von Arx.