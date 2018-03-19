‘Three Billboards’ Composer Carter Burwell to Headline Ghent Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

American composer Carter Burwell will headline the 18th World Soundtrack Awards with a live concert as part of the Ghent Film Festival, on Oct. 17 in Ghent, Belgium.

Burwell, a recent Oscar nominee for his music for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” will attend, as will composer Nicholas Britell, who was named last year’s “Discovery of the Year” at the festival for his music for “Moonlight.”

Dirk Brosse will conduct the Brussels Philharmonic in excerpts from scores by both composers, accompanied by film clips.

Burwell was also Oscar-nominated for his music for “Carol” and won an Emmy for his music for HBO’s “Mildred Pierce,” both of which were Todd Haynes projects. He is perhaps best-known for his music for many Coen Brothers films including “Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski,” “The Hudsucker Proxy,” “True Grit,” many of which are expected to be presented in concert.

Festival artistic director Patrick Duynslaegher said of Burwell: “His groundbreaking scores for the diverse and innovative films created by the Coen Brothers, and his work for many other directors, indicate a fierce originality and a strong feeling for the eccentric, the experimental and the minimalistic. All this makes Carter Burwell a true iconoclast, who is still keeping alive the freedom and spirit of independent filmmaking.”

Related Frances McDormand Accepts Best Actress Oscar, Honors Other Female Nominees Oscars: 'The Shape of Water' Wins Big at Politically Charged Ceremony

Added Brosse: “He always succeeds in coming up with the right sound and the perfect atmosphere for the films he’s working on. Carter composes in various musical styles and a rich palette of both acoustic and electronic colors.”

Burwell – whose other films include “Being John Malkovich,” “Twilight” and “Gods and Monsters” – is currently writing music for the latest Coen Brothers project, the Netflix film “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” Britell’s scores in addition to “Moonlight” include “The Big Short,” “Free State of Jones” and “Battle of the Sexes.”

The Ghent event is arguably the world’s best-known film-music festival. It began honoring composers in 1985, founded the World Soundtrack Academy in 2001, and has become an annual destination for top film composers from around the world. This year’s event will run from Oct. 9-19, is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, and feature approximately 100 features and 30 short films. Burwell was previously honored as Film Composer of the Year in 2016; other honorees have included Johann Johannsson, Michael Giacchino, Alexandre Desplat, Mychael Danna and Alberto Iglesias.

Tickets are available through http://www.worldsoundtrackawards.com.