‘Three Billboards’ Wins Best Film at Australian Academy International Awards

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has won the top film trophy at the seventh annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards.

“Three Billboards” topped “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Shape of Water.” The dark comedy also won best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh and best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

The AACTA International Awards were presented Friday night at a ceremony held at The Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. The awards are determined by the AACTA International Chapter, made up of 150 Australian screen professionals.

Australian actress Margot Robbie won the best lead actress award for “I, Tonya” and co-star Allison Janney won the supporting actress award. Gary Oldman won the best lead actor award for his portrayal of Winston Chruchill in “Darkest Hour.” Christopher Nolan won the best director award for “Dunkirk.”

Oldman and Rockwell attended the ceremonies along with Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Abbie Cornish, Samara Weaving and Radha Mitchell. Presenters included host Hugh Sheridan, Jai Courtney, Josh Lawson, Mallory Jansen, Liam McIntyre, Daniel MacPherson, Josh Thomas and this year’s AACTA Longford Lyell recipient Phillip Noyce.

Related

Damian Trewhella, CEO of the Australian Film Institute and AACTA, said, “On behalf of the Australian Academy, I congratulate all our winners tonight. We have again seen a dynamimix of international and Australian screen achievement honored, celebrating some of the world’s biggest names in film, including Australian actress Margot Robbie who we’re very proud to count among tonight’s winners.”

“The AACTA International Awards add a uniquely Australian voice to the global discussion of screen excellence, and have become an early forecaster of which performers, practitioners and productions will be recognized during the awards season,” he added.

WINNERS AND NOMINEES

Best Film
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
DUNKIRK
LADY BIRD
THE SHAPE OF WATER

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – WINNER

Best Direction
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – Luca Guadagnino

DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan – WINNER
I, TONYA – Craig Gillespie
LADY BIRD – Greta Gerwig
THE SHAPE OF WATER – Guillermo del Toro

Best Screenplay
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – James Ivory
DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan

GET OUT – Jordan Peele
LADY BIRD – Greta Gerwig

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – Martin McDonagh – WINNER

Best Lead Actress
Judi Dench – VICTORIA & ABDUL
Sally Hawkins – THE SHAPE OF WATER
Frances McDormand – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Margot Robbie – I, TONYA – WINNER
Saoirse Ronan – LADY BIRD

Best Lead Actor
Timothée Chalamet – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Daniel Day-Lewis – PHANTOM THREAD
Hugh Jackman – LOGAN
Daniel Kaluuya – GET OUT

Gary Oldman – DARKEST HOUR – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige – MUDBOUND
Abbie Cornish – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Allison Janney – I, TONYA – WINNER
Nicole Kidman – THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER
Laurie Metcalf – LADY BIRD

Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – THE FLORIDA PROJECT
Armie Hammer – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Tom Hardy – DUNKIRK
Ben Mendelsohn – DARKEST HOUR

Sam Rockwell – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – WINNER

More Film

  • 'Three Billboards' Wins Best Film at

    'Three Billboards' Wins Best Film at Australian Academy International Awards

    “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has won the top film trophy at the seventh annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards. “Three Billboards” topped “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Shape of Water.” The dark comedy also won best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh and best supporting […]

  • 'Wonder' Crosses $200 Million at Worldwide

    Film News Roundup: 'Wonder' Soars Past $200 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has won the top film trophy at the seventh annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards. “Three Billboards” topped “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Shape of Water.” The dark comedy also won best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh and best supporting […]

  • Tom Hanks AFI Awards

    AFI Awards Salute 'Dunkirk,' 'The Post,' 'Game of Thrones'

    “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has won the top film trophy at the seventh annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards. “Three Billboards” topped “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Shape of Water.” The dark comedy also won best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh and best supporting […]

  • Thrillers and Psychological Dramas Bring Intensity

    How Scores to 'Three Billboards,' 'Get Out' and 'Murder on the Orient Express' Tune Up Intensity

    “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has won the top film trophy at the seventh annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards. “Three Billboards” topped “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Shape of Water.” The dark comedy also won best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh and best supporting […]

  • dunkirk Tom Hardy

    'Dunkirk' Takes Top Spot on Disc Sales Chart

    “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has won the top film trophy at the seventh annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards. “Three Billboards” topped “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Shape of Water.” The dark comedy also won best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh and best supporting […]

  • 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Box

    Box Office: 'Jumanji' Outpaces 'Insidious 4,' 'Star Wars'

    “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has won the top film trophy at the seventh annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards. “Three Billboards” topped “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Shape of Water.” The dark comedy also won best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh and best supporting […]

  • Paul Haggis Sexual Misconduct

    Paul Haggis Denies New Accusations of Sexual Misconduct by Three Women

    “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has won the top film trophy at the seventh annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards. “Three Billboards” topped “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Shape of Water.” The dark comedy also won best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh and best supporting […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad