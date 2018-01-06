‘Three Billboards’ Wins Best Film at Australian Academy International Awards

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has won the top film trophy at the seventh annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards.
“Three Billboards” topped “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Shape of Water.” The dark comedy also won best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh and best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.
The AACTA International Awards were presented Friday night at a ceremony held at The Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. The awards are determined by the AACTA International Chapter, made up of 150 Australian screen professionals.
Australian actress Margot Robbie won the best lead actress award for “I, Tonya” and co-star Allison Janney won the supporting actress award. Gary Oldman won the best lead actor award for his portrayal of Winston Chruchill in “Darkest Hour.” Christopher Nolan won the best director award for “Dunkirk.”
Oldman and Rockwell attended the ceremonies along with Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Abbie Cornish, Samara Weaving and Radha Mitchell. Presenters included host Hugh Sheridan, Jai Courtney, Josh Lawson, Mallory Jansen, Liam McIntyre, Daniel MacPherson, Josh Thomas and this year’s AACTA Longford Lyell recipient Phillip Noyce.
Damian Trewhella, CEO of the Australian Film Institute and AACTA, said, “On behalf of the Australian Academy, I congratulate all our winners tonight. We have again seen a dynamimix of international and Australian screen achievement honored, celebrating some of the world’s biggest names in film, including Australian actress Margot Robbie who we’re very proud to count among tonight’s winners.”
“The AACTA International Awards add a uniquely Australian voice to the global discussion of screen excellence, and have become an early forecaster of which performers, practitioners and productions will be recognized during the awards season,” he added.
WINNERS AND NOMINEES
Best Film
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
DUNKIRK
LADY BIRD
THE SHAPE OF WATER
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – WINNER
Best Direction
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – Luca Guadagnino
DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan – WINNER
I, TONYA – Craig Gillespie
LADY BIRD – Greta Gerwig
THE SHAPE OF WATER – Guillermo del Toro
Best Screenplay
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – James Ivory
DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan
GET OUT – Jordan Peele
LADY BIRD – Greta Gerwig
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – Martin McDonagh – WINNER
Best Lead Actress
Judi Dench – VICTORIA & ABDUL
Sally Hawkins – THE SHAPE OF WATER
Frances McDormand – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Margot Robbie – I, TONYA – WINNER
Saoirse Ronan – LADY BIRD
Best Lead Actor
Timothée Chalamet – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Daniel Day-Lewis – PHANTOM THREAD
Hugh Jackman – LOGAN
Daniel Kaluuya – GET OUT
Gary Oldman – DARKEST HOUR – WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige – MUDBOUND
Abbie Cornish – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Allison Janney – I, TONYA – WINNER
Nicole Kidman – THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER
Laurie Metcalf – LADY BIRD
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – THE FLORIDA PROJECT
Armie Hammer – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Tom Hardy – DUNKIRK
Ben Mendelsohn – DARKEST HOUR
Sam Rockwell – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – WINNER