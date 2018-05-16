Thomas Jane, Luke Kleintank to Star in ‘Crown Vic’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thomas Jane and Luke Kleintank will star in the film “Crown Vic” for writer/director Joel Souza.

“Crown Vic” follows one explosive night in the life of a seasoned LAPD veteran as he takes a young cop out on patrol and shows him the brutal reality of life behind the wheel.

Anjul Nigam is producing under his Brittany House Pictures banner along with Alec Baldwin and his El Dorado Pictures, and Gregg Bello. Maxx Tsai also produces under China-based Wudi Pictures and with Peter Toumbekis. Nigam, Tsai, and Bello recently worked together on Cuba Gooding Jr.’s directorial debut, “Louisiana Caviar,” which Nigam produced, Tsai executive produced, and Bello starred in alongside Gooding and Richard Dreyfuss.

Jane has a big year ahead, with a starring turn in Shane Black’s upcoming “The Predator.” He is a triple Golden Globe nominee for the comedy series “Hung” and has starred in such classic films as “The Thin Red Line,” “Deep Blue Sea,” and “Boogie Nights.”

Kleintank, best known for his work on Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle,” can be seen next in the upcoming Warner Bros. movie adaptation “The Goldfinch” with Nicole Kidman.

Jane is represented by Paradigm, and Kleintank is a client of Innovative Artists and Robert Stein Management. Souza is repped by George Heller/Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Paul Miloknay. CAA is handling North American rights and The Solution is serving as international sales agent.