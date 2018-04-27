Third ‘Annabelle’ Horror Movie in the Works at New Line

New Line is expanding the massively profitable Conjuring universe with a third “Annabelle” movie that will open on July 3, 2019.

Gary Dauberman, who has written the scripts for two demon doll movies, will make his directorial debut on the untitled Annabelle project. He’s also writing the script.

James Wan’s Atomic Monster and the Peter Safran Company will produce the project. The four movies in the Conjuring universe — which includes the two “Annabelle” titles — have generated more than $1.1 billlion worldwide. The fifth Conjuring universe film, “The Nun,” will open Sept. 7.

Dauberman also wrote the script for “The Nun” with Wan and is one of the three writers with screenplay credits on horror blockbuster “It” and next year’s sequel, “It: Chapter 2.”

John R. Leonetti directed the first “Annabelle” movie, a spin-off from 2013’s “The Conjuring” and David F. Sandberg directed the prequel, “Annabelle: Creation.” Both low-cost titles were major hits with “Annabelle” taking in $257 million worldwide and “Annabelle: Creation” topping $300 million worldwide.

The porcelain doll was a key component of “The Conjuring,” inspired by a story of a told by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens were portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

Dauberman is repped by ICM Partners, Lars Theriot of Industry Entertainment, and Eric Suddleson of Felker Toczek. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.