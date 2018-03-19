‘The Sweetest Thing’ Sequel? Team Behind Cameron Diaz Rom-Com Addresses Rumors (EXCLUSIVE)

Selma Blair recently made headlines for speaking out of turn in an interview in which she declared Cameron Diaz had retired from acting.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel, but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like, ‘I’m done,'” Blair said, recalling a recent conversation she and Diaz had about “The Sweetest Thing.”

Blair clarified her words on Twitter, saying she was just joking in the interview, but her comments still generated considerable buzz — not just regarding Diaz’s career, but a potential sequel to their 2002 film, “The Sweetest Thing.”

In light of Blair’s desire to do a sequel to the rom-com, Variety reached out to the creative team behind “The Sweetest Thing” to get a reality check on a possible sequel.

While nothing is in the works, both the original director and writer could be on board to eventually develop a follow-up film.

“No discussions about a sequel, but I dance around with ideas in my head about doing it all the time,” writer Nancy Pimental tells Variety. “We seem to have a consistent and loyal following that I am grateful for.”

Director Roger Kumble, who also worked with Blair on “Cruel Intentions,” deferred to Pimental on any plans for a sequel to “The Sweetest Thing,” but added, “Nothing would make me happier than to work with all those incredibly talented people.”

“The Sweetest Thing” starred Diaz, Blair, Christina Applegate, and Thomas Jane. The rom-com, which was first panned by critics, went on to make nearly $70 million at the box office on a $43 million budget.