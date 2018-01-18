‘The Post’s’ Liz Hannah, Josh Singer to Be Honored by Writers Guild

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Screenwriters Liz Hannah and Josh Singer will receive the Writers Guild of America West’s 2018 Paul Selvin Award for their screenplay for “The Post.”

The film chronicles the decision by the Washington Post to publish the Pentagon Papers in defiance of the Nixon administration in 1971. The award is given each year for the script that “best embodies the spirit of the constitutional and civil rights and liberties that are indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere.”

Hannah and Singer will be honored at the Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton.

“Liz and Josh’s work on ‘The Post’ embodies what the Selvin Award is all about. Using the lens of history, they’ve created a movie that dramatizes a timeless struggle: the vital importance of journalists holding our government accountable in the face of public servants’ bald and desperate efforts to hinder freedom of speech and the press. The WGAW Board of Directors is proud to honor these two exemplary writers on an amazing and timely film,” said WGA West President David A. Goodman.

The prize is named after the late Paul Selvin, general counsel to the Guild for 25 years.

Previous Selvin recipients include Tony Kushner, Margaret Nagle, Dustin Lance Black, Eric Roth, Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski, Alex Gibney, Tate Taylor, John McNamara, and most recently Susannah Grant.

