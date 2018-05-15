The Orchard Buys ‘All About Nina’ Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Common (EXCLUSIVE)

The Orchard has bought North American distribution rights to Eva Vives’ “All About Nina” at the Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned.

The movie, which premiered at Tribeca last month, follows a stand-up comedian (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as she tries to navigate adulthood and a new relationship. The rest of the cast includes Common, Chace Crawford and Beau Bridges.

“After years of living this story, I finally decided to make a film out of it,” said Vives, who made her directorial debut with the project. “I am so excited and proud that a company with a track record and taste as exquisite as The Orchard will help me put it out in the world. Working with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Common was a dream come true. I hope you laugh as much as I did making this film.”

The movie received favorable reviews when it premiered last month, and it’s at the Cannes market selling international territories. “’All About Nina’ is a rare film in its honesty and its comedy, which is clearly a testament to Eva and Mary’s tireless work in bringing this story to the screen,” said Paul Davidson, EVP of Film and TV, The Orchard. “We know audiences will fall for this film and we are excited to take this journey with them and a team of producers for whom we have the greatest respect and admiration.”

The deal was negotiated by The Orchard’s Danielle DiGiacomo and CAA Media Finance.

The Orchard has had an active Cannes, also picking up the Colombian crime drama “Birds of Passage.”