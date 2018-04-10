You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'The Meg' Trailer: Jason Statham Battles History's Biggest Shark

Erin Nyren

Shark movies — these days, they tend to appeal to a certain niche viewer, one who watched “Shark Week” and thought, “I want that, but in a movie theater.” “The Meg,” starring Jason Statham, however, may be able to move beyond that viewer base with its hint at a slightly more meta take on the shark film.

Featuring the just-go-with-it premise that the prehistoric megalodon did not, in fact, go extinct around 2 million years ago, and has instead been discovered off the coast of China, “The Meg” is based on Steve Alten’s 1997 book, “The Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror.”

The trailer, cut to a tone-setting “Beyond the Sea” and with the tagline “Chomp on this,” begins with the occupants of an underwater marine research vessel encountering the meg, and proceeds to preview the inevitable movement of the giant shark towards human-infested beaches, with Statham filling the role of researcher-turned-lead-shark-fighter. Rainn Wilson, as a fellow researcher, delivers plenty of quips, suggesting that rather than kill the fish, the team “just put a tracker on it.”

“Haven’t you ever seen Shark Week?” he asks.

Unsurprisingly, it seems like a tracker won’t cut it.

Ruby Rose, Li Bingbing, Cliff Curtis, Winston Chao, Robert Taylor, and Jessica McNamee also star. John Turteltaub directed the Warner Bros. film from a script by Dean Georgaris.

“The Meg” hits theaters in August 2018.

Watch the full trailer above.

  • 'The Meg' Trailer: Jason Statham Battles

    'The Meg' Trailer: Jason Statham Battles History's Biggest Shark

  • Bill O'Hare, Studio Publicity and Advertising

    Bill O'Hare, Studio Publicity and Advertising Executive, Dies at 88

  • Batgirl movie

    Joss Whedon Replaced With ‘Bumblebee’ Screenwriter for ‘Batgirl’

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Easily Tops DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

  • James Toback sexual harassment

    James Toback Will Not Face Charges in Los Angeles

  • Jon S. Baird

    Peter Dinklage's 'O'Lucky Day' Taps 'Filth' Director Jon S. Baird (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Aardvark-Review

    Film Review: 'Aardvark'

