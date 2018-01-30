The Match Factory Acquires Three More Berlinale-Bound Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

German independent powerhouse The Match Factory has acquired three more movies bound for the Berlin Film Festival: Philip Gröning’s “My Brother’s Name Is Robert and He Is an Idiot” and Axel Petersén and Måns Månsson’s “The Real Estate,” both of which will premiere in competition, and Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo’s “Boys Cry,” which will unspool in the Panorama section.

The Match Factory’s Berlinale slate also includes two more competition titles, Christian Petzold’s “Transit” (pictured) and Laura Bispuri’s “Daughter of Mine.”

Gröning’s “My Brother’s Name Is Robert and He Is an Idiot” follows a pair of teenage twins, Robert and Elena, through the turmoil of adolescence. The Match Factory previously worked with Gröning on “The Police Officer’s Wife,” which won Venice’s Special Jury Prize in 2013.

“The Real Estate” is a satirical comedy about Stockholm’s tough housing market. The film centers on 68-year-old Nojet, who inherits an apartment building in downtown Stockholm, which turns out to be more of a curse than a cash cow. The filmmakers are producing the film via their newly launched outfit, FlyBridge AB.

Petersén and Månsson previously attended Berlin with “Mr. Governor,” “The Yard” and “Avalon.”

“Transit” tells the story of an impossible great love unfolding amid escape and exile. The film is based on Anna Seghers’ 1942 novel and stars Franz Rogowski (who was named a European Shooting Star last year) and Paula Beer, who previously starred in Francois Ozon’s “Frantz.” Petzold’s credits include “Barbara” and Phoenix.”

“Daughter of Mine” marks Bispuri’s followup to “Sworn Virgin,” which competed at Berlin in 2015. A story of imperfect motherhood and inextricable bonds, “Daughter of Mine” follows a 10-year-old girl who is torn between two mothers, one who raised her with love and her birth mother, who instinctively claims her back.

Produced by Vivo Film, Colorado Film, Bord Cadre Films and Match Factory Productions, “Daughter of Mine” stars Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher (“Hungry Hearts”) and director/actress Valeria Golino (“Miele”).

The Match Factory has previously worked with both Petzold and Bispuri.

At Berlin, the company will also be presenting the D’Innocenzo brothers’s feature debut, “Boys Cry,” in the Panorama section. The movie tells the tale of youngsters Mirko and Manolo, who accidentally get involved in a hit-and-run on the outskirts of Rome. They uncover an opportunity for a prosperous underground career, but this exciting new world is unforgiving and increasingly overwhelming.

On top of its titles playing at the Berninale, The Match Factory will also screen three films at the European Film Market: Ísold Uggadóttir’s “And Breathe Normally,” which won Sundance’s world cinema dramatic directing award; Giacomo Durzi’s documentary “Ferrante Fever,” about the bestselling author Elena Ferrante; and Margarethe von Trotta’s “Forget About Nick.”