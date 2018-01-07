‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Stumbles in China, Hits $1.2 Billion Worldwide

The Chinese opening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” marks the first stumble for the Disney-Lucasfilm entry, with the movie’s first weekend in the country yielding a mediocre $28.7 million.

Though the number was enough to push the tentpole past $1.2 billion worldwide, it indicates a disappointing result for China, the second biggest market in the world and “The Last Jedi’s” last territory. The second weekend of Chinese comedy “The Ex-File: The Return of the Exes” won the session. The results were not a complete surprise, with China box office data released Friday showing “The Ex-File” taking in $15.7 million in early screenings, compared to “The Last Jedi’s” $7 million — despite the latter having far more screens.

China represents the only real faltering for “The Last Jedi,” which dominated the worldwide marketplace when it opened in mid-December. The franchise has not been able to find deep traction among Chinese audiences so far. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the first in the franchise to get a wide release, took in a respectable $124 million two years ago after opening to $52 million and “Rogue One,” which featured two Chinese stars Donnie Yen and Jiang Wen, earned $69.5 million last year, with a $30 million opening weekend.

The Chinese opening for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was only $5 million above the film’s fourth weekend in North America. “The Last Jedi” brought in a worldwide weekend total of $88.3 million to reach $1.205 billion. It’s now the 13th highest global release of all time, surpassing “Captain America: Civil War” and “Minions.”

“The Last Jedi” has taken in its top international numbers from the U.K. with $102.9 million, followed by Germany with $73.5 million, France with $57.6 million and Japan with $52.2 million.