Damon Lindelof, Jason Blum Developing Thriller ‘The Hunt’ at Universal

Universal Pictures has won an auction for the action-thriller “The Hunt,” a spec script written by “Lost” and “The Leftovers” co-creator Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse.

Craig Zobel (“Z for Zachariah”) has been set to direct. Lindelof, Cuse, and Zobel all previously collaborated on HBO’s “The Leftovers.”

Nick Cuse is the son of Carlton Cuse, who teamed with Lindelof on “Lost.” Nick Cuse began as a writer’s assistant on “The Leftovers” and later became a story editor and writer. Zobel directed several episodes of the show.

Universal is keeping the plot details under wraps. Universal-based Jason Blum will produce for his Blumhouse Productions alongside Lindelof for his White Rabbit shingle. Cuse and Zobel will executive produce. Blumhouse and Universal saw an impressive 2017 with “Split,” “Get Out,” and “Happy Death Day.” Their latest collaboration, “Truth Or Dare,” debuts April 13.

Lindelof’s feature writing credits include Brad Pitt’s “World War Z” and “Prometheus.” Universal’s executive vice president of production Erik Baiers and vice president of production Jay Polidoro will oversee production for the studio.

Lindelof is represented by CAA and Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light, LLP. Zobel is represented by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Cuse is represented by WME and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.