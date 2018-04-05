Hawkeye Pictures Developing Mystery ‘The Honey Farm’ as Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Toronto-based production company Hawkeye Pictures has acquired the feature film and television rights to Harriet Alida Lye’s debut novel, “The Honey Farm,” and is planning to make a feature film, Variety has learned exclusively.

“The Honey Farm” tells the story of two budding artists — a would-be poet and a painter — who move to a remote farm and begin a romance as creepy, inexplicable events, possibly orchestrated by the enigmatic woman in charge, start to unfold around them. The narrative portrays the natural world as both lovely and menacing, depicted as the interior lives of the characters.

“Harriet is an exceptional talent,” said producer Aeschylus Poulos. “We are thrilled to be adapting her artful creation for the screen.”

“The Honey Farm” will be published in Canada on April 15 and May 29 in the U.S. Rights were sold by Kim Yau of Paradigm on behalf of Stephanie Sinclair of Transatlantic Agency. Aeschylus Poulos and Sonya Di Rienzo negotiated the deal on behalf of Hawkeye.

Hawkeye Pictures’ recent film credits include “Sleeping Giant,” which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival; “Mary Goes Round,” which premiered last fall at the Toronto International Film Festival; and “22 Chaser.” The company’s latest project, “Propaganda: The Art of Selling Lies,” is currently in production.