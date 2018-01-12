Film News Roundup: ‘The Greatest Showman’ Sets Sing-Along Screenings

In today’s film news roundup, Fox sets sing-along screenings of “The Greatest Showman,” Forest Whitaker’s “The Forgiven” gets a release, and Sophie Turner’s “Josie” secures a deal.

SING-ALONG

20th Century Fox has set a week of sing-along screenings of its Hugh Jackman musical “The Greatest Showman,” starting on Friday in 300 theaters around the country.

The sing-along version will display the songs’ lyrics on screen, allowing viewers to perform with the movie’s score. The tracks are penned by Academy Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The soundtrack currently holds the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has also reached No. 1 on iTunes in over 60 countries. On Jan. 7, the movie’s song “This Is Me” (performed by Keala Settle) won the Golden Globe for best original song.

“The Greastest Showman,” with Jackman portraying show business pioneer P.T. Barnum, has grossed $81 million domestically in its first three weeks.

RELEASE DATES

Saban Films has set a March 9 release date for its thriller, “The Forgiven,” starring Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana, with an expansion on March 16 to also include VOD and Digital HD.

The film is directed by Roland Joffé from a script he co-wrote with Michael Ashton, and based on Ashton’s play “The Archbishop and The Antichrist.” “The Forgiven” had its world premiere at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival.

Whitaker portrays Archbishop Desmond Tutu after he’s appointed to head a nationwide investigation and summoned to a maximum-security prison by a notorious murderer — played by Bana — who is seeking clemency. Inside the brutal prison walls, Tutu is drawn into a dangerous, life-changing battle with the cunning criminal.

“The Forgiven” is produced by Joffé alongside Link Entertainment’s Craig Baumgarten and Zaheer Goodman-Bhyat of Light and Dark Films, with financing being provided by The Fyzz Facility. Kim Ashton, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, John R. Sherman, Tannaz Anisi, Greg Schenz, Jeff Gum, Jeff Rice, and Lee Broda executive produced.

ACQUISITION

Screen Media Films has acquired the North American rights for Eric England’s thriller, “Josie,” starring Sophie Turner, Dylan McDermott, and Jack Kilmer. The film will be released in theaters in March.

The film is set in a small, southern town with Turner portraying a tattooed, sweet-talking stranger strikes up relationships with a local young punk (Kilmer) and her loner neighbor (McDermott). But her true intentions for arriving in town are far more sinister when her dark past comes to light.

The movie is based on the Blacklist script “Huntsville” by Anthony Ragnone II, and is directed by England, produced by Luisa Iskin, Jeff Kalligheri, Kevin Matusow, and Johnny Wunder, executive produced by Candice Abela, Karam Abulhusn, Stephen Bowen, Carissa Buffel, Fouad Mikati, Steven Chester Prince, Ash Sarohia, and Lauren Russell.

The film was produced by the Coalition Group and in association with the Traveling Picture Show Company, Waterstone Entertainment, and Boo Pictures.