Ralph Fiennes in Talks to Join Mark Strong, Rebecca Hall in ‘The Forgiven’

Ralph Fiennes is in talks to star alongside Rebecca Hall, Mark Strong and Saïd Taghmaoui in John Michael McDonagh’s “The Forgiven.”

Elizabeth Eves will produce alongside McDonagh through their production company House of Un-American Activities. CAA, which arranged financing, is representing the US rights, with IMR International handling the foreign rights and introducing the film to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival next week.

“The Forgiven” is an adaptation of the novel by Lawrence Osborne that deals with the reverberations of a random accident on the lives of an English couple, their friends and local Moroccans who all converge on a luxurious desert villa during a decadent weekend-long party. Production is slated to commence early next year in Morocco.

Fiennes is known for his roles in the Harry Potter series, “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Schindler’s List” and “The English Patient.” He will star in Etan Cohen’s “Holmes and Watson” for Columbia Pictures and just wrapped production on “The White Crow” for BBC Films, which he directed.

Hall will also star in “Holmes and Watson.” Strong can currently be seen starring as Max Easton on the Fox series “Deep State.” Taghmaoui starred in “Wonder Woman.”

Fiennes is represented by CAA and Dalzell and Beresford; Hall is repped by WME and Julian Belfrage Associates; Strong is repped by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin and WME; and Taghmaoui is repped by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin and Agents Associés. The news was first reported by Deadline.