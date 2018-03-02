You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jason Momoa’s ‘The Crow’ Remake Gets 2019 Release Date

Sony’s “The Crow” will be released in theaters on Oct. 11, 2019, the studio announced Friday. A remake of the 1994 classic directed by Alex Proyas, the new “Crow” is expected to star Jason Momoa with Corin Hardy as director.

The reboot is aiming to be a more faithful adaption of James O’Barr’s original 1989 comic book of the same name and has been in development at Relativity Media with various directors and actors for nearly a decade. It’s been in limbo since the company went bankrupt and at one point, Jack Huston was attached for the lead role.

The original film grossed $50.7 million at the domestic box office, becoming a cult hit with Brandon Lee as a rock musician brought back from the dead to avenge the rape and murder of his girlfriend. Lee died during the production of the film, when he was shot with a defective blank days before the “The Crow” wrapped. Miramax released “The Crow” and the 1996 sequel, “The Crow: City Of Angels,” which starred Vincent Perez as the lead character, Eric Draven.

Sony also announced release dates for two other films, with “A Dog’s Way Home” on Jan. 11, 2019, and “Miss Bala” on Jan. 25, 2019. Based on W. Bruce Cameron’s novel “A Dog’s Purpose,” “A Dog’s Way Home” stars Ashley Judd and Edward James Olmos and follows the story of a dog who embarks on a 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her human. “Miss Bala” will star Gina Rodriguez as a woman who gets mixed up with the CIA after her friend goes missing in Tijuana.

