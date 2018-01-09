You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Deleted Scene From ‘The Breakfast Club’ Released Featuring Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy

By
Matt Fernandez

Staff Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

John Hughes’ second film “The Breakfast Club” has become classic among high school films, not to mention helping introduce several of the actors known as the Brat Pack. More than 30 years after its release, the Criterion Collection’s recent restored Blu-ray edition includes 50 minutes of previously never-before-seen material including a deleted scene between Molly Ringwald’s character, Claire, and Ally Sheedy’s Allison.

The Breakfast Club” revolves around a group of high school students who are nearly strangers, but are stuck together in Saturday detention. The clip shows the preppy Claire and “basket case” Allison in the bathroom as Claire tries to strike up a conversation while Allison washes her hands. Claire makes a comment about Allison’s “out of the ordinary” eating habits like eating chips near a “live toilet” before apologetically offering to talk with her. In response, Allison takes a napkin and daintily retrieves a chip from out of the sink and eats it before leaving the bathroom. “This is not correct,” Claire replies, rolling her eyes. It’s hard to tell which is weirder, eating sink chips or the butter, Pixy Stix, and Cap’n Crunch sandwich Allison had for lunch.

The Criterion Collection 4K digital restoration of “The Breakfast Club” also includes audio commentary and interviews with the cast members including Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Ringwald and Sheedy; a video diary by Hughes and a 2008 documentary on the film.

More Film

  • BAFTA trophies

    How to Watch the BAFTA Awards Nominations Live

    John Hughes’ second film “The Breakfast Club” has become classic among high school films, not to mention helping introduce several of the actors known as the Brat Pack. More than 30 years after its release, the Criterion Collection’s recent restored Blu-ray edition includes 50 minutes of previously never-before-seen material including a deleted scene between Molly […]

  • Black Panther

    'A War Is Coming' in New 'Black Panther' Trailer

    John Hughes’ second film “The Breakfast Club” has become classic among high school films, not to mention helping introduce several of the actors known as the Brat Pack. More than 30 years after its release, the Criterion Collection’s recent restored Blu-ray edition includes 50 minutes of previously never-before-seen material including a deleted scene between Molly […]

  • The Breakfast Club

    Deleted Scene From 'The Breakfast Club' Released Featuring Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy

    John Hughes’ second film “The Breakfast Club” has become classic among high school films, not to mention helping introduce several of the actors known as the Brat Pack. More than 30 years after its release, the Criterion Collection’s recent restored Blu-ray edition includes 50 minutes of previously never-before-seen material including a deleted scene between Molly […]

  • Vin Diesel Bloodshot

    Film News Roundup: Vin Diesel in Early Talks to Join 'Bloodshot' at Sony

    John Hughes’ second film “The Breakfast Club” has become classic among high school films, not to mention helping introduce several of the actors known as the Brat Pack. More than 30 years after its release, the Criterion Collection’s recent restored Blu-ray edition includes 50 minutes of previously never-before-seen material including a deleted scene between Molly […]

  • Katherine Langford Golden Globes

    Stars Talk Time's Up, #WhyWeWearBlack at Golden Globes

    John Hughes’ second film “The Breakfast Club” has become classic among high school films, not to mention helping introduce several of the actors known as the Brat Pack. More than 30 years after its release, the Criterion Collection’s recent restored Blu-ray edition includes 50 minutes of previously never-before-seen material including a deleted scene between Molly […]

  • 10 Best Moments for Women at

    10 Best Moments for Women at the Golden Globes

    John Hughes’ second film “The Breakfast Club” has become classic among high school films, not to mention helping introduce several of the actors known as the Brat Pack. More than 30 years after its release, the Criterion Collection’s recent restored Blu-ray edition includes 50 minutes of previously never-before-seen material including a deleted scene between Molly […]

  • Golden Globes Timeline

    Inside the Glamorous Golden Globes After-Parties

    John Hughes’ second film “The Breakfast Club” has become classic among high school films, not to mention helping introduce several of the actors known as the Brat Pack. More than 30 years after its release, the Criterion Collection’s recent restored Blu-ray edition includes 50 minutes of previously never-before-seen material including a deleted scene between Molly […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad