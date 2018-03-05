You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Texas Film Awards Add Timothée Chalamet, Thandie Newton, Regina Hall

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Timothee Chalamet
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet, Thandie Newton, Regina Hall and Richard Linklater have joined the list of presenters and special guests set to appear at the Texas Film Awards later this week.

Chalamet, fresh off an Oscar ceremony where he was nominated for his performance in “Call Me By Your Name” (the movie that won him an Independent Spirit Award), will be part of a tribute to Armie Hammer, his co-star in that film. Hammer will take home the Variety “One to Acclaim” Award at the Texas Film Awards, which are presented every year by the Austin Film Society.

Newton will present the festival’s new Jonathan Demme Award to recipient Paul Thomas Anderson. The “Westworld” star is an alum of two Demme films, and will appear in upcoming movies “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Gringo” and “John F. Donovan. Linklater, meanwhile, will lead the public conversation with Anderson (“The Phantom Thread”) at the awards ceremony.

Regina Hall (“Girls Trip,” the upcoming “Support the Girls”) has signed on for the Texas Film Awards Variety Panel at the Honoree Brunch, where she’ll be part of a panel with Anderson, Hammer and Linklater. Variety executive editor Steven Gaydos will moderate the panel.

The Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards are set for March 8 in Austin.

More Film

  • Dave Hollis Disney

    Disney Distribution Overhaul: Cathleen Taff Promoted, Dave Hollis Stepping Down

    Timothée Chalamet, Thandie Newton, Regina Hall and Richard Linklater have joined the list of presenters and special guests set to appear at the Texas Film Awards later this week. Chalamet, fresh off an Oscar ceremony where he was nominated for his performance in “Call Me By Your Name” (the movie that won him an Independent Spirit […]

  • Frances McDormand Oscars

    Frances McDormand Oscar Speech Sparks Interest in Inclusion Riders

    Timothée Chalamet, Thandie Newton, Regina Hall and Richard Linklater have joined the list of presenters and special guests set to appear at the Texas Film Awards later this week. Chalamet, fresh off an Oscar ceremony where he was nominated for his performance in “Call Me By Your Name” (the movie that won him an Independent Spirit […]

  • Tiffany Haddish

    Tiffany Haddish to Star in Tyler Perry Comedy 'The List'

    Timothée Chalamet, Thandie Newton, Regina Hall and Richard Linklater have joined the list of presenters and special guests set to appear at the Texas Film Awards later this week. Chalamet, fresh off an Oscar ceremony where he was nominated for his performance in “Call Me By Your Name” (the movie that won him an Independent Spirit […]

  • Wendi McLendon-Covey Ken Jeong and Chris

    Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ken Jeong and Chris Parnell Join 'Goosebumps 2' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Timothée Chalamet, Thandie Newton, Regina Hall and Richard Linklater have joined the list of presenters and special guests set to appear at the Texas Film Awards later this week. Chalamet, fresh off an Oscar ceremony where he was nominated for his performance in “Call Me By Your Name” (the movie that won him an Independent Spirit […]

  • Timothee Chalamet

    Texas Film Awards Add Timothée Chalamet, Thandie Newton, Regina Hall

    Timothée Chalamet, Thandie Newton, Regina Hall and Richard Linklater have joined the list of presenters and special guests set to appear at the Texas Film Awards later this week. Chalamet, fresh off an Oscar ceremony where he was nominated for his performance in “Call Me By Your Name” (the movie that won him an Independent Spirit […]

  • Guillermo del Toro Govenors Ball

    Inside the Governors Ball, From Frances McDormand's Stolen Award to Oscar Engravings

    Timothée Chalamet, Thandie Newton, Regina Hall and Richard Linklater have joined the list of presenters and special guests set to appear at the Texas Film Awards later this week. Chalamet, fresh off an Oscar ceremony where he was nominated for his performance in “Call Me By Your Name” (the movie that won him an Independent Spirit […]

  • 'The Bed' Review: Graphic, Austere Glimpse

    Berlin Film Review: 'The Bed'

    Timothée Chalamet, Thandie Newton, Regina Hall and Richard Linklater have joined the list of presenters and special guests set to appear at the Texas Film Awards later this week. Chalamet, fresh off an Oscar ceremony where he was nominated for his performance in “Call Me By Your Name” (the movie that won him an Independent Spirit […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad