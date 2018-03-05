Texas Film Awards Add Timothée Chalamet, Thandie Newton, Regina Hall

Timothée Chalamet, Thandie Newton, Regina Hall and Richard Linklater have joined the list of presenters and special guests set to appear at the Texas Film Awards later this week.

Chalamet, fresh off an Oscar ceremony where he was nominated for his performance in “Call Me By Your Name” (the movie that won him an Independent Spirit Award), will be part of a tribute to Armie Hammer, his co-star in that film. Hammer will take home the Variety “One to Acclaim” Award at the Texas Film Awards, which are presented every year by the Austin Film Society.

Newton will present the festival’s new Jonathan Demme Award to recipient Paul Thomas Anderson. The “Westworld” star is an alum of two Demme films, and will appear in upcoming movies “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Gringo” and “John F. Donovan. Linklater, meanwhile, will lead the public conversation with Anderson (“The Phantom Thread”) at the awards ceremony.

Regina Hall (“Girls Trip,” the upcoming “Support the Girls”) has signed on for the Texas Film Awards Variety Panel at the Honoree Brunch, where she’ll be part of a panel with Anderson, Hammer and Linklater. Variety executive editor Steven Gaydos will moderate the panel.

The Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards are set for March 8 in Austin.