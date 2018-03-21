Tessa Thompson to Co-Star With Chris Hemsworth in ‘Men in Black’ Spinoff

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tessa Thompson Chris Hemsworth
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Following the success of “Thor: Ragnarok,” Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are looking to reteam on another big movie.

Thompson is in talks to join Hemsworth in Sony’s “Men in Black spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct.

Hemsworth and Thompson would play the new Men in Black agents in the spinoff, replacing Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who starred in the previous installments.

The studio fast-tracked the project earlier this fall, setting Matt Holloway and Art Marcum to pen the script and dating a May 17, 2019, release.

The original movie followed Smith and Jones, who played agents of a secret organization, known as the Men in Black, and protected Earth from intergalactic bad guys. The first film was huge hit and produced two more sequels.

Sony had originally planned on combining the “Men in Black” and “21 Jump Street” franchises, but have since tabled that idea.

Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing, with Steven Spielberg executive producing. David Beaubaire is overseeing the pic for Sony.

Along with “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thompson can be seen next in HBO’s second season of “Westworld” as well as the sequel to “Creed.” She is repped by Greene and Associates, Mosaic, and Jackoway Tyerman.

More Film

  • David Harbour Stranger Things Season 2

    International Newswire: OTT Gains Ground on Traditional Pay-TV in W. Europe, Study Says

    Following the success of “Thor: Ragnarok,” Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are looking to reteam on another big movie. Thompson is in talks to join Hemsworth in Sony’s “Men in Black spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct. Hemsworth and […]

  • Tessa Thompson Chris Hemsworth

    Tessa Thompson to Co-Star With Chris Hemsworth in 'Men in Black' Spinoff

    Following the success of “Thor: Ragnarok,” Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are looking to reteam on another big movie. Thompson is in talks to join Hemsworth in Sony’s “Men in Black spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct. Hemsworth and […]

  • Malik Vitthal Body Cam

    Malik Vitthal to Direct 'Body Cam' for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following the success of “Thor: Ragnarok,” Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are looking to reteam on another big movie. Thompson is in talks to join Hemsworth in Sony’s “Men in Black spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct. Hemsworth and […]

  • A woman poses for a selfie

    Saudi Arabia to Launch Its First Film Industry Body at Cannes Film Festival

    Following the success of “Thor: Ragnarok,” Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are looking to reteam on another big movie. Thompson is in talks to join Hemsworth in Sony’s “Men in Black spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct. Hemsworth and […]

  • Lin Shaye

    'Insidious' Star Lin Shaye Joins 'The Grudge' Reimagining (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following the success of “Thor: Ragnarok,” Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are looking to reteam on another big movie. Thompson is in talks to join Hemsworth in Sony’s “Men in Black spinoff, sources tell Variety. F. Gary Gray, who previously helmed “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious,” is on board to direct. Hemsworth and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad