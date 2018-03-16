You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Terry Gilliam Says #MeToo Movement Has Transformed Into ‘Mob Rule’

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
Terry Gilliam
CREDIT: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock

Director Terry Gilliam is speaking out against the #MeToo movement, saying that in Hollywood, “mob rule takes over; the mob is out there, they are carrying their torches and they are going to burn down Frankenstein’s castle.”

In a an interview with AFP on Friday, the filmmaker, a member of the comedy group Monty Python, specifically went after Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims, and said, “Harvey opened the door for a few people, a night with Harvey — that’s the price you pay.”

“It is a world of victims. I think some people did very well out of meeting with Harvey and others didn’t,” he added. “The ones who did, knew what they were doing. These are adults; we are talking about adults with a lot of ambition.” Gilliam also claimed that some of the women didn’t actually suffer, but used Weinstein to further their careers, and that he knew women who walked out of meetings with the mogul before getting sexually abused.

The “Brazil” and “12 Monkeys” director also defended Matt Damon, who received public backlash in January for suggesting there were levels of sexual harassment, saying that touching someone’s butt is different than rape.

“I feel sorry for someone like Matt Damon, who is a decent human being,” Gilliam said of those original statements. “He came out and said all men are not rapists, and he got beaten to death. Come on, this is crazy!”

Despite describing the #MeToo movement as “simplistic” and “silly,” he still said Weinstein was “a monster” and warned there were still other people in the industry behaving like him. “I don’t think Hollywood will change, power always takes advantage — it always does and always has,” Gilliam said.

A British citizen, the director also took jabs at Trump in the interview, pointing out the irony of the women’s movement as Trump, who has been accused by numerous women of sexual harassment, sits in the White House. “It makes me feel like I’ve gotten very old and I am living through a nightmare world at the moment,” Gilliam said in light of Brexit and Trump’s election.

More Film

  • Terry Gilliam

    Terry Gilliam Says #MeToo Movement Has Transformed Into 'Mob Rule'

    Director Terry Gilliam is speaking out against the #MeToo movement, saying that in Hollywood, “mob rule takes over; the mob is out there, they are carrying their torches and they are going to burn down Frankenstein’s castle.” In a an interview with AFP on Friday, the filmmaker, a member of the comedy group Monty Python, specifically […]

  • dennis quaid Variety Final Cut

    Dennis Quaid Recalls a Date With Destiny Thanks to Variety

    Director Terry Gilliam is speaking out against the #MeToo movement, saying that in Hollywood, “mob rule takes over; the mob is out there, they are carrying their torches and they are going to burn down Frankenstein’s castle.” In a an interview with AFP on Friday, the filmmaker, a member of the comedy group Monty Python, specifically […]

  • 'Thor: Ragnarok' Surges Top DVD, Blu-ray

    'Thor: Ragnarok' Surges to Top DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

    Director Terry Gilliam is speaking out against the #MeToo movement, saying that in Hollywood, “mob rule takes over; the mob is out there, they are carrying their torches and they are going to burn down Frankenstein’s castle.” In a an interview with AFP on Friday, the filmmaker, a member of the comedy group Monty Python, specifically […]

  • Love Simon

    Fox Hopes Gay Teen Film 'Love, Simon' Goes Mainstream

    Director Terry Gilliam is speaking out against the #MeToo movement, saying that in Hollywood, “mob rule takes over; the mob is out there, they are carrying their torches and they are going to burn down Frankenstein’s castle.” In a an interview with AFP on Friday, the filmmaker, a member of the comedy group Monty Python, specifically […]

  • Tomb Raider review

    Box Office: 'Tomb Raider' Finds $2.1 Million on Thursday Night

    Director Terry Gilliam is speaking out against the #MeToo movement, saying that in Hollywood, “mob rule takes over; the mob is out there, they are carrying their torches and they are going to burn down Frankenstein’s castle.” In a an interview with AFP on Friday, the filmmaker, a member of the comedy group Monty Python, specifically […]

  • Noel Clarke Sam Claflin

    Noel Clarke Joins Sam Claflin in Crime Thriller ‘The Corrupted’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Director Terry Gilliam is speaking out against the #MeToo movement, saying that in Hollywood, “mob rule takes over; the mob is out there, they are carrying their torches and they are going to burn down Frankenstein’s castle.” In a an interview with AFP on Friday, the filmmaker, a member of the comedy group Monty Python, specifically […]

  • Avengers: Infinity War

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Final Trailer Brings Destruction

    Director Terry Gilliam is speaking out against the #MeToo movement, saying that in Hollywood, “mob rule takes over; the mob is out there, they are carrying their torches and they are going to burn down Frankenstein’s castle.” In a an interview with AFP on Friday, the filmmaker, a member of the comedy group Monty Python, specifically […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad