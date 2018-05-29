Terry Gilliam’s ‘Don Quixote’ Acquired For Italy by M2 Pictures

UPDATED AND CORRECTED: Following its contentious world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Terry Gilliam’s “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” has been acquired from French sales company Kinology by Italy’s M2 Pictures, which is planning to release it on Italian screens this fall.

“Don Quixote,” which stars Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce, and Stellan Skarsgård, screened earlier this month as the Cannes closer after a French court threw out a request by producer Paulo Branco to block the premiere.

The film was also released on the same day by French distributor Ocean Films on about 300 screens in France thanks to a separate ruling that Kinology maintains has removed any and all impediments to the film’s French and international distribution.

Branco’s disputation over the rights to the film did, however, did prompt Amazon to pull out as the film’s distributor in the U.S.

Reviews for the film have been mixed at best. Variety’s Peter Debruge called it “a lumbering, confused, and cacophonous mess.”

Branco continues to claim that commercial exploitation of the film cannot go ahead, though in an email he told Variety that he is “open to negotiations.”

Branco and his Alfama Films allege that he was wrongly cut out as a producer on “Don Quixote,” in breach of an agreement that awarded him rights to the film. After Branco and Gilliam signed that agreement in 2016, funding for the production failed to come through, which sent Gilliam in search of new backers.

That was just one of a laundry list of problems that have bedeviled “Don Quixote.” Since Gilliam conceived of the project 25 years ago, he had to halt or abandon production several times because of on-set accidents and financial woes.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated whether “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” received a theatrical release in France.