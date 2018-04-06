‘Terminator’ Reboot Pushed Back Three Months

Paramount has pushed the sixth “Terminator” movie back three months.

The studio said the move is not related to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s open-heart surgery last week.

The studio made the announcement Friday that it was changing the release date of the untitled movie from July 26, 2019, to Nov. 22, 2019. Paramount said that the date change had been in the works prior to his undergoing the emergency procedure at a Los Angeles hospital.

Schwarzenegger’s spokesman said on March 30 that the 70-year-old actor said “I’m back” on waking up from the procedure and was in good spirits. Schwarzenegger, who served as governor of California from 2003-2011, was attached last year to return to the “Terminator” franchise for the sixth film in the series.

Linda Hamilton will be returning as Sarah Connor, with Schwarzenegger also on board to reprise the role of his iconic cyborg. The sequel will be produced by Skydance and series creator James Cameron. The upcoming film will mark the first time that Hamilton, Schwarzenegger, and Cameron will be working together on the franchise since 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, although Cameron has said that the film will be a direct sequel to “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

Hamilton starred in the first two pics, starting with “The Terminator,” which was released in 1984. Connor was a waitress hunted down by a killer cyborg, played by Schwarzenegger, sent from the future to kill her in order to prevent her from giving birth to the savior of mankind.

Paramount Pictures is distributing domestically with 20th Century Fox handling the movie internationally. “Deadpool” director Tim Miller is directing.