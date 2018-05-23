Telefonica’s Movistar + Powers into Original Film Production with Alejandro Amenabar’s ‘Mientras dure la guerra’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Movistar +, the high-flying pay TV division of Telefonica, one of Europe’s two or three biggest telecoms, is powering into original film production.

Aimed ultimately to drive up subscriptions at Telefonica’s mobile and fiber optic services in the Spanish-speaking world, move will mark a milestone for Spain and Latin America’s movie industries, with Movistar + taking on the lead-production of big Spanish-language movies which very few other companies in the Spanish-speaking world have either have deep enough pockets or a commercial logic to create.

Movistar +’s original film productions will most likely prove catnip for Hollywood’s majors which have seen big Spanish movies backed by broadcast networks Mediaset España and Atresmedia sometimes outgross in Spain their Hollywood-sourced own releases.

First film up is Alejandro Amenabar’s “Mientras dure la guerra,” which marks the return to Spanish-language film of one of Spain’s highest-profile movie makers, director of 2001’s “The Others” and 2009’s “Agora,” starring Nicole Kidman and Rachel Weisz respectively, as well as the Academy Award winning “The Sea Inside,” with Javier Bardem, Amenabar’s last movie in Spanish, released in 2004.

Related Movistar +, El Rubius, Unveil Anime ‘Virtual Hero,’ Pay TV’s First Big Millennial Play Spain's Atresmedia Studios Bows With Movistar+ Original Series 'El Embarcadero'

Movistar + will produce the Spanish Civil War-set “Mientras dure la guerra” with Spain’s Mod Producciones, producer of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Biutiful,” “Crematorium,” Spain’s first big pay TV drama series, and, through Mod co-founder Fernando Bovaira, producer of all Amenabar’s movies since his second, 1997’s “Open Your Eyes,” with Penelope Cruz.

A sales agent on “Wild Tales” and “The Clan,” Film Factory Entertainment has acquired sales rights outside Spain to “Mientras dure la guerra.”

Written by Amenabar, “Mientras dure la guerra” will shoot from May 28 for eight weeks in Salamanca, Madrid, Toledo, Chinchón and the Basque Country.

Set in 1936, at a critical time for Spain as Francisco Franco and fellow generals rise up against the Republic, “Mientras dure la guerra” follows the journey – intellectual, ethical – of one of Spain’s greatest writers, Miguel Unamuno, during the tumultuous first months of the Spanish Civil War.

At first supporting Francisco Franco’s Nationalist uprising, as honorary rector of Salamanca U. Unamuno went on to raise his voice in valiant public opposition to the barbarity of the rebels.

Unamuno’s critical conscience cost him his career, could well have cost him his life. His actions have become a moral touchstone in Spain for an individual’s reaction to drastic circumstance, whatever the consequences.

“This project is very special for me being the first that I’ll shoot in Spanish in a long time,” said Amenábar. It is above all special, however, he added, because it turns on a true story that, “despite portraying the recent past of Spain, talks very directly about its present.”

“This is the story of a military man and a man of letters, the confluence and conflict of two worlds at the beginning of the Spanish Civil War,” Bovaira added.

Bowing in September 2013, Telefonica Studios, Movistar +’s first production unit, took minority equity positions in 10 films in 2015, a similar figure in 2016. It will continue to co-invest in riskier smaller movies such as “Campeones,” currently motoring towards a final $20 million box office in Spain.

But “Mientras dure la guerra” brings the flag down on a new film investment strategy which sees Movistar + taking majority equity positions, or sometimes fully financing, three -to-four movies a year by 2021, said Sergio Oslé, head of Movistar +.

Release windows – whether the films go straight to Movistar + or have simultaneous or exclusive first-run theatrical bows – will be decided on a case-by-case background, Oslé added.

Talent, including directors, will in most cases be Spanish or Latin American. Many Movistar original films are expected to be among the biggest movies made in Spain, as Movistar + moves into a premium movie production space lead-producing features whose artistic ambition and budgets mark them out from nearly all other movies being made in Spain.

“We believe there is a large creative space which is not being occupied for films of a large ambition with the greatest talents in Spain or Latin America,” Oslé said.

”Though people talk a lot more about series, cinema is still highly popular with our clients, one of our most watched contents,” added Domingo Corral, Movistar + director of original fiction, saying that Movistar + aims to “explore themes, subjects, which haven’t really been covered to date.”

At a time when Spanish film industry suffers a public sector film financing crunch, and Latin American production is outpacing the capacity of governments to co-fund films made, the launch of Movistar +’s original film productions opens up much-needed private sector moneys for larger projects.

For Bovaira, “Movistar +’s entry into far fuller film investment is more than welcome. It’s a company which allows creators full creative freedom and which is committed to quality. I very much hope that this first film leads to others which will surely strengthen the Spanish industry.”

Movistar +’s move into original movie production also rolls off upbeat market results for Movistar’s first slate of original series releases.

“As we have grown comfortable and confident with the success of our series, their process and how we relate with talent, it’s a natural step for us to engage in projects that are closer to the movie space,” said Oslé.

Movistar + is furthermore seeking more creative oversight, as it exercises with series, over the movies its finances. “We want to be in movie creation, which is different to movie financing,” Oslé added.

Lead producing also guarantees Movistar + exclusivity to films: “Mientras la guerra dure” will be seen only in cinema theaters and then on Movistar +, Corral pointed out.

Packing 12 or more premium drama series and four big movies a year, foreseeably from its best-known movie talent, Movistar + will outproduce digital platform rivals in Spain, a country where local TV fiction and select big Spanish movies have proved highly popular.