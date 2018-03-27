‘Lost in Space’ Star Taylor Russell Joins Charlie Plummer in ‘Words on the Bathroom Walls’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Russell, who plays Judy Robinson in Netflix’s new “Lost in Space” reboot, is set to co-star with Charlie Plummer in “Words on the Bathroom Walls.”

The film will be helmed by Thor Freudenthal (“Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”) from a script by Nick Naveda.

Russell will play the love interest of Plummer’s character, a young man named Adam who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and enrolls at a new school. He starts taking a new medication, which is promising at first, but soon the truth comes out about his illness and Adam is forced to make some difficult decisions.

Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon are producing the film.

Russell beat out a number of actresses for the highly coveted role of Judy Robinson in Netflix’s 10-episode reboot of “Lost in Space,” and the part should put her on the radar for upcoming lead roles. The Zack Estrin-helmed series premieres April 13 on Netflix and also stars Toby Stephens, Mina Sundwall, Max Jenkins, Molly Parker, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey.

Russell is also attached to star in the Sony pic “Maze” opposite Deborah Ann Woll, and her other credits include “Before I Fall” and “Hot Air.”

She is repped by UTA, PLAY Vancouver and Thruline Entertainment.

