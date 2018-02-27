Taron Egerton’s ‘Robin Hood’ Moved Back for Anna Kendrick’s ‘A Simple Favor’

Lionsgate has moved back Taron Egerton’s “Robin Hood” back two months for a Nov. 21 release — the second time the movie has been pushed back.

Lionsgate announced Monday that it would fill the Sept. 21 slot with its film noir thriller “A Simple Favor,” starring Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, and Henry Golding.

Egerton is starring in the Robin Hood origin story along with Jamie Foxx as Little John and Eve Hewson as Maid Marian. “Fifty Shades of Grey” star Jamie Dornan will portray Will Scarlett, the half-brother of Robin Hood.

Otto Bathurst is directing “Robin Hood” from Joby Harold’s script. Producers are Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson Killoran, Basil Iwanyk, Tory Tunnell, and Harold. Production companies are DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Safehouse Pictures, and Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures. The story will center on Robin Hood being a war-hardened crusader and joining with a Moorish commander in an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown.

“Robin Hood” is opening against four other wide releases — MGM’s “Creed 2,” Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2,” STX’s Jennifer Lopez comedy “Second Act,” and Universal’s untitled Robert Zemeckis project. “Robin Hood” was originally set to open on March 18 of this year.

“A Simple Factor” centers on Kendrick’s character trying to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of her best friend, portrayed by Lively. Golding plays the husband of Lively’s character. Paul Feig is directing the film. Feig and Jessie Henderson are producing through their Feigco production company. Jessica Sharzer wrote the script based on Darcey Bell’s book of the same name.

The Sept. 21 date will also seeing openings of Universal’s “The House With a Clock in its Walls” and MGM’s historical thriller “Operation Finale.”