Taron Egerton-Jamie Foxx’s Tights-Free ‘Robin Hood’ Closes CinemaCon

Jamie Foxx had a clear message for the nation’s theater owners Thursday: his upcoming “Robin Hood” movie is plenty serious.

“There are no tights,” he asserted to the crowd at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. “This is grown-man business.”

“Robin Hood” was the final movie footage to be shown at the four-day CinemaCon as the final title of the 11th studio presentation. The trailer showed Taron Egerton as Robin Hood, a war-hardened crusader, and Foxx portraying Little John, a Moorish commander mounting an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown — along with stealing from the rich to give to the poor.

Eve Hewson stars as Maid Marian. “Fifty Shades of Grey” star Jamie Dornan will portray Will Scarlett, the half-brother of Robin Hood, and Ben Mendelsohn portrays the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Egerton called Mendelsohn “everyone’s favorite villain,” adding that this particular portrayal is “reptilian.”

“Robin Hood” is opening in the prime pre-Thanksgiving release date of Nov. 21 release against Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2,” STX’s Jennifer Lopez comedy “Second Act,” and MGM’s boxing drama “Creed 2.”

Otto Bathurst is directing “Robin Hood” from Joby Harold’s script. Producers are Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, Basil Iwanyk, Tory Tunnell, and Harold. Production companies are DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Safehouse Pictures, and Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures.

