#MeToo Founder Says Looming Weinstein Arrest is ‘Cathartic’ for Survivors of Sexual Assault

By

Film Reporter

Ricardo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tarana Burke Power of Women Speech
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shut

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, said Thursday that Harvey Weinstein’s intention to turn himself in on charges related to sexual assault represents a shift in the movement to change how sexual violence is handled.

“This moves from the court of public opinion into an actual courtroom,” Burke told Variety by phone. “That is super cathartic for a bunch of the survivors, or even survivors who are not necessarily victimized by him.”

Weinstein, the disgraced producer and co-founder of the Weinstein Co. who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women, is expected to turn himself into authorities on Friday in New York, just one of the several jurisdictions that are investigating him on allegations of criminal sexual misconduct.

“For those people for whom criminal justice is the how they want to seek justice, to see it actually happen, I think is a big deal,” she elaborated. “We might be looking at a shift in the way cases of sexual violence are actually dealt with.”

Weinstein, once a towering and feared figure in Hollywood, was seen by many as untouchable for years as he allegedly victimized women in ritzy hotel rooms and at his production companies. To see him face charges, Burke said, is almost unbelievable.

“I was surprised,” she said, adding that she’s happy for victims of Weinstein, with whom she said she has been in touch.

Popular on Variety

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

More Film

  • Rose McGowan

    Rose McGowan on Harvey Weinstein's Impending Arrest: 'We Are Closer to Justice'

    Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, said Thursday that Harvey Weinstein’s intention to turn himself in on charges related to sexual assault represents a shift in the movement to change how sexual violence is handled. “This moves from the court of public opinion into an actual courtroom,” Burke told Variety by phone. “That […]

  • Playback Podcast: Woody Harrelson on 'Solo:

    Playback: Woody Harrelson on 'Solo' and Having the Skills to Land 'White Men Can't Jump'

    Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, said Thursday that Harvey Weinstein’s intention to turn himself in on charges related to sexual assault represents a shift in the movement to change how sexual violence is handled. “This moves from the court of public opinion into an actual courtroom,” Burke told Variety by phone. “That […]

  • Valerian and the City of a

    'Valerian' Boosted EuropaCorp's Annual Revenue During Last Fiscal Year

    Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, said Thursday that Harvey Weinstein’s intention to turn himself in on charges related to sexual assault represents a shift in the movement to change how sexual violence is handled. “This moves from the court of public opinion into an actual courtroom,” Burke told Variety by phone. “That […]

  • Morgan Freeman SAG Awards Win

    SAG-AFTRA Considering 'Corrective Actions' in Response to Morgan Freeman Allegations

    Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, said Thursday that Harvey Weinstein’s intention to turn himself in on charges related to sexual assault represents a shift in the movement to change how sexual violence is handled. “This moves from the court of public opinion into an actual courtroom,” Burke told Variety by phone. “That […]

  • John Powell Solo

    'Solo' Composer John Powell Reveals His Process for Tackling a 'Star Wars' Movie

    Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, said Thursday that Harvey Weinstein’s intention to turn himself in on charges related to sexual assault represents a shift in the movement to change how sexual violence is handled. “This moves from the court of public opinion into an actual courtroom,” Burke told Variety by phone. “That […]

  • Dee Rees

    Dee Rees Reteams With Netflix for Anne Hathaway-Starrer 'Last Thing He Wanted'

    Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, said Thursday that Harvey Weinstein’s intention to turn himself in on charges related to sexual assault represents a shift in the movement to change how sexual violence is handled. “This moves from the court of public opinion into an actual courtroom,” Burke told Variety by phone. “That […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad