You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Taraji P. Henson Cuts Ties With Manager Vincent Cirrincione Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taraji P. Henson Proud Mary
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Taraji P. Henson has severed ties with her manager, Vincent Cirrincione, following recent claims of sexual misconduct against him, Variety has learned.

“I feel saddened, disappointed and ashamed,” Henson wrote in an Instagram post in response to the allegations. “The news about my Manager Vincent Cirrincione has shocked, hurt, and offended and yet again put professional women in a  position to not trust the men they work with. Everyone knows how difficult this Industry has been for women and my hope is that all of these unspeakable events ignite true change in the treatment of women in this entertainment business.”

“True art can only be created in an environment of vulnerability and TRUST,” she continued. “If you continue to decimate the trust, you lose the beauty of the Art. I feel saddened, disappointed and ashamed. We deserve better. THIS HAS TO STOP!!!”

Henson’s decision to fire Cirrincione comes after an article in The Washington Post detailed allegations of sexual harassment against the manager from nine women. Henson had previously told the Post, “I’ve never had any issue with [Cirrincione] on any level. He totally respected me.”

The nine women who claim Cirrincione sexually harassed them say he promised to launch their careers in exchange for sexual favors. Multiple women also stated he would reference his role in building Henson and Halle Berry’s careers to convince them to perform the sexual acts. In a statement, Cirrincione, who has since shut down his management agency, denied the allegations.

Berry has also responded to the claims, writing in her own Instagram post, “I’m deeply hurt and I want these women and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you.”

😓💔💔💔🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

More Film

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther's' Grassroots Marketing Movement Is Unlike Any Other Marvel Movie

    Taraji P. Henson has severed ties with her manager, Vincent Cirrincione, following recent claims of sexual misconduct against him, Variety has learned. “I feel saddened, disappointed and ashamed,” Henson wrote in an Instagram post in response to the allegations. “The news about my Manager Vincent Cirrincione has shocked, hurt, and offended and yet again put professional women […]

  • Charlize Theron's 'Tully' Launching Miami Film

    Film News Roundup: Charlize Theron's 'Tully' to Launch Miami Film Festival

    Taraji P. Henson has severed ties with her manager, Vincent Cirrincione, following recent claims of sexual misconduct against him, Variety has learned. “I feel saddened, disappointed and ashamed,” Henson wrote in an Instagram post in response to the allegations. “The news about my Manager Vincent Cirrincione has shocked, hurt, and offended and yet again put professional women […]

  • 'Don África' Review: Rotterdam Film Festival

    Rotterdam Film Review: 'Djon África'

    Taraji P. Henson has severed ties with her manager, Vincent Cirrincione, following recent claims of sexual misconduct against him, Variety has learned. “I feel saddened, disappointed and ashamed,” Henson wrote in an Instagram post in response to the allegations. “The news about my Manager Vincent Cirrincione has shocked, hurt, and offended and yet again put professional women […]

  • Oscars Placeholder

    See the Oscar Class Photo of 2018

    Taraji P. Henson has severed ties with her manager, Vincent Cirrincione, following recent claims of sexual misconduct against him, Variety has learned. “I feel saddened, disappointed and ashamed,” Henson wrote in an Instagram post in response to the allegations. “The news about my Manager Vincent Cirrincione has shocked, hurt, and offended and yet again put professional women […]

  • Taraji P. Henson Proud Mary

    Taraji P. Henson Cuts Ties With Manager Vincent Cirrincione Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    Taraji P. Henson has severed ties with her manager, Vincent Cirrincione, following recent claims of sexual misconduct against him, Variety has learned. “I feel saddened, disappointed and ashamed,” Henson wrote in an Instagram post in response to the allegations. “The news about my Manager Vincent Cirrincione has shocked, hurt, and offended and yet again put professional women […]

  • Avengers: Infinity War trailer

    Super Bowl Trailers: 'Avengers' Rules Social Media, 'Solo' Dominates on YouTube

    Taraji P. Henson has severed ties with her manager, Vincent Cirrincione, following recent claims of sexual misconduct against him, Variety has learned. “I feel saddened, disappointed and ashamed,” Henson wrote in an Instagram post in response to the allegations. “The news about my Manager Vincent Cirrincione has shocked, hurt, and offended and yet again put professional women […]

  • 'Nina' Review: Rotterdam Film Festival

    Rotterdam Film Review: 'Nina'

    Taraji P. Henson has severed ties with her manager, Vincent Cirrincione, following recent claims of sexual misconduct against him, Variety has learned. “I feel saddened, disappointed and ashamed,” Henson wrote in an Instagram post in response to the allegations. “The news about my Manager Vincent Cirrincione has shocked, hurt, and offended and yet again put professional women […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad