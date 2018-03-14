Poll: Which SXSW 2018 Movie Are You Most Excited to See?

Among many things, Austin’s South by Southwest is known as a solid launching pad for buzzy movies, and the 2018 edition has premiered several films that are already generating interest.

The most prominent, of course, would be Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One.” Despite some technical difficulties at its SXSW debut, the movie received a standing ovation and mostly positive reviews. The big-budget feature is eyeing a $45 million opening weekend.

“Blockers” is also generating buzz after garnering rave reviews in its premiere at the festival. The comedy, starring Leslie Mann and John Cena, follows parents trying to stop their teenage daughters from having sex on prom night.

On a very different front, John Krasinski’s directorial debut starring Emily Blunt, horror movie “A Quiet Place,” made plenty of noise following its debut. “The Director and the Jedi,” a documentary about the making of Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” is also sure to drum up interest among fans of the franchise.

Though it has fewer starry names than the aforementioned films, “Thunder Road” scored the best narrative feature prize at Wednesday’s SXSW Awards. In a rave review for Variety, Owen Gleiberman wrote, “rips the band-aid off a certain kind of contemporary middle-class heartland despair, and the result is an altogether uncanny small drama.”

