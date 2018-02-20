You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Susan Lynch Stars as Female Crime Boss in ‘Cold Blow Lane’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Susan Lynch, soon to be seen in Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One,” plays a sinister U.K. crime boss in British indie picture “Cold Blow Lane.”

Blue Shadows Films executive produced the film and is in Berlin, talking to sales agents about the new project. The shingle won a Crystal Bear at the Berlinale last year for “Butterfly Kisses,” since picked up by streaming service Flix Premiere as an original.

“Cold Blow Lane” follows the romantic and professional trials of Mary Henry, a small-time player in a London-based crime syndicate, with Lynch starring as the boss of that syndicate, a figure known as The Mademoiselle. Lynch’s film credits include “Enduring Love” and “From Hell.” On TV she was in “Apple Tree Yard,” and “Happy Valley.”

First-timer Penny Andrea writes and directs and Lorna Nickson Brown is producing for Swamp Light Prods. in association with Blue Shadows Films, whose co-founder Merlin Merton said: “We’re delighted to executive produce this feature, which can only be described as poetic. It conveys a sensibility that is rarely seen, even in indie films.”

