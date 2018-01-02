You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Poll: Which 2018 Superhero Movie Are You Most Excited About?

Variety Staff

With another year comes more superhero movies — and 2018 is chock-full of them.

It’s a big year for Marvel, which will bring all of its superheros together in “Avengers: Infinity War” on May 4. The film sees Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, and the rest of the Avengers — along with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew — unite to take on Thanos. But before that inevitable blockbuster, “Black Panther” will slash its way into theaters on Feb. 16, giving T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), who made his debut in “Captain America: Civil War,” his own movie.

Those aren’t the only offerings from Disney, however. Later in the year, another Marvel movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” will be released, with Paul Rudd returning for the sequel (along with Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp) on July 6. In a slightly different vein, Pixar’s “The Incredibles 2” will make its highly anticipated debut on June 15.

Not to be outdone, the X-Men are getting a couple of films this year. “Deadpool 2” will bring back Ryan Reynolds’ wise-cracking mercenary on June 1, while Sophie Turner will headline “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” on Nov. 2.

DC will round out the year with the latest film for a Justice League member, “Aquaman,” which stars Jason Momoa in the character’s first solo feature film. Which superhero movie are you most excited for? Weigh in below!

