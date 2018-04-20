Box Office: ‘Super Troopers 2’ Tops Amy Schumer’s ‘I Feel Pretty’ on Thursday Night

“Super Troopers 2” has topped Amy Schumer’s comedy “I Feel Pretty” with $1.4 million at 1,850 North American locations on Thursday night.

STXfilms’ “I Feel Pretty” took in $1 million from 2,600 sites during Thursday previews.

“Super Troopers 2” reunites the five stars of the original 2001 film — Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske, collectively known as Broken Lizard. The quintet plays profane Vermont state troopers with a penchant for pranks and feuding with other local law enforcement officers. The sequel, which was crowd-funded in 2015 with an impressive $4.4 million from fans of the original, is forecast to finish the weekend with about $6 million.

“Super Troopers 2’s” preview earnings indicate that it may outperform forecasts as it nearly matched the $1.5 million from R-rated “Blockers,” which went on to open with $20.6 million on its April 6 launch weekend. The film carries a 32% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I Feel Pretty” expands to 3,440 sites on Friday with expectations for an opening weekend in the $15 million range. That’s down significantly from 2015’s “Trainwreck,” which debuted with $30 million and elevated Schumer to star status, and 2017’s “Snatched,” which bowed to $19.5 million with $650,000 in previews.

“I Feel Pretty” stars Schumer as an insecure woman who, after suffering a head injury, suddenly thinks she’s beautiful. Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski, Busy Phillips, and Aidy Bryant round out the cast. Like the “Super Troopers” sequel, critics have not been impressed (the film has a 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

“I Feel Pretty” is expected to finish in third behind the third frame of John Krasinksi’s “A Quiet Place” and the second weekend of Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage.” Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” is forecast to earn between $20 million and $25 million, an impressive holdover for the horror film. The thriller co-starring Krasinski and Emily Blunt has made $108 million at the domestic box office in less than two weeks.

Warner Bros.’ “Rampage” will likely slip to second place, pulling in $18 million to $20 million in its sophomore frame. The Johnson-led sci-fi fantasy, which opened with $35 million, has the international box office to thank for its worldwide tally of $153.9 million.

Lionsgate’s Codeblack Films’ “Traffik” is looking at an opening weekend of $3 million to $4 million from 1,046 locations after making $225,000 in previews. Written and directed by Deon Taylor, the thriller stars Paula Patton and Omar Epps, and follows a group of friends who are terrorized by a biker gang in a remote countryside home.