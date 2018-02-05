Super Bowl Trailers: ‘Avengers’ Rules Social Media, ‘Solo’ Dominates on YouTube

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer ruled social media buzz among movie ads shown during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, according to comScore’s PreAct measuring service.

The trailer, which aired during the third quarter, showed Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man declaring, “So this is it, it’s all been leading to this,” alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

The trailer generated 279,000 new conversations as of Monday at 10 a.m. PT, thanks to 5.9 million video views on YouTube and 11.7 million video views on Facebook. The film hits theaters on May 4.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars” teaser, however, was the most popular Super Bowl trailer on YouTube, drawing 8 million views. It produced 109,000 new conversations ahead of the trailer launch Monday on “Good Morning America.” The teaser, which aired in the first quarter, drew 5.9 million views on Facebook.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” is the second spinoff in the franchise following 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” “Solo,” starring Alden Ehrenreich, opens on May 26.

Paramount’s first trailer for “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” produced 53,000 new conversations following its second-quarter debut with 6.4 million views on YouTube and 8.2 million on Facebook. Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, and Alec Baldwin will reprise their roles from previous films, and Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, and Sian Brooke join the cast.

Universal’s new “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” trailer produced nearly 45,000 new conversations following its first-quarter airing. Although it trailed other movie ads in terms of social conversations, the trailer drew the second-most Facebook views (11 million) from the crop.

The new clip shows massive destruction across the island as buildings explode and lava flows. “Jurassic World, the island — all of that is in the past,” a narrator says. “I want to show you the future.”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is the sequel to Colin Trevorrow’s 2015 reboot of the “Jurassic Park” franchise. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jeff Goldblum return to star, along with Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones.