You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Super Bowl Trailers: ‘Avengers’ Rules Social Media, ‘Solo’ Dominates on YouTube

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Avengers: Infinity War trailer
CREDIT: YouTube

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer ruled social media buzz among movie ads shown during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, according to comScore’s PreAct measuring service.

The trailer, which aired during the third quarter, showed Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man declaring, “So this is it, it’s all been leading to this,” alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

The trailer generated 279,000 new conversations as of Monday at 10 a.m. PT, thanks to 5.9 million video views on YouTube and 11.7 million video views on Facebook. The film hits theaters on May 4.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars” teaser, however, was the most popular Super Bowl trailer on YouTube, drawing 8 million views. It produced 109,000 new conversations ahead of the trailer launch Monday on “Good Morning America.” The teaser, which aired in the first quarter, drew 5.9 million views on Facebook.

Solo: A Star Wars Story,” is the second spinoff in the franchise following 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” “Solo,” starring Alden Ehrenreich, opens on May 26.

Related

Paramount’s first trailer for “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” produced 53,000 new conversations following its second-quarter debut with 6.4 million views on YouTube and 8.2 million on Facebook. Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, and Alec Baldwin will reprise their roles from previous films, and Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, and Sian Brooke join the cast.

Universal’s new “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” trailer produced nearly 45,000 new conversations following its first-quarter airing. Although it trailed other movie ads in terms of social conversations, the trailer drew the second-most Facebook views (11 million) from the crop.

The new clip shows massive destruction across the island as buildings explode and lava flows. “Jurassic World, the island — all of that is in the past,” a narrator says. “I want to show you the future.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is the sequel to Colin Trevorrow’s 2015 reboot of the “Jurassic Park” franchise. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jeff Goldblum return to star, along with Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones.

Super Bowl trailers ComScore

More Film

  • Taraji P. Henson Proud Mary

    Taraji P. Henson Cuts Ties With Manager Vincent Cirrincione Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer ruled social media buzz among movie ads shown during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, according to comScore’s PreAct measuring service. The trailer, which aired during the third quarter, showed Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man declaring, “So this is it, it’s all been leading to this,” alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Holland’s […]

  • Avengers: Infinity War trailer

    Super Bowl Trailers: 'Avengers' Rules Social Media, 'Solo' Dominates on YouTube

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer ruled social media buzz among movie ads shown during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, according to comScore’s PreAct measuring service. The trailer, which aired during the third quarter, showed Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man declaring, “So this is it, it’s all been leading to this,” alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Holland’s […]

  • 'Nina' Review: Rotterdam Film Festival

    Rotterdam Film Review: 'Nina'

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer ruled social media buzz among movie ads shown during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, according to comScore’s PreAct measuring service. The trailer, which aired during the third quarter, showed Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man declaring, “So this is it, it’s all been leading to this,” alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Holland’s […]

  • BPM (Beats Per Minute)

    Robin Campillo’s 'BPM (Beats Per Minute)' Sweeps Lumieres Awards

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer ruled social media buzz among movie ads shown during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, according to comScore’s PreAct measuring service. The trailer, which aired during the third quarter, showed Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man declaring, “So this is it, it’s all been leading to this,” alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Holland’s […]

  • John Bailey Oscar Luncheon

    Academy President Calls Out the 'Fossilized Bedrock of Hollywood's Worst Abuses' at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer ruled social media buzz among movie ads shown during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, according to comScore’s PreAct measuring service. The trailer, which aired during the third quarter, showed Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man declaring, “So this is it, it’s all been leading to this,” alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Holland’s […]

  • Ezra Edelman

    'O.J.: Made in America' Director Boards Roberto Clemente Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer ruled social media buzz among movie ads shown during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, according to comScore’s PreAct measuring service. The trailer, which aired during the third quarter, showed Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man declaring, “So this is it, it’s all been leading to this,” alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Holland’s […]

  • Bruce Willis Alec Baldwin

    Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin Board Edward Norton's 'Motherless Brooklyn'

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer ruled social media buzz among movie ads shown during Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, according to comScore’s PreAct measuring service. The trailer, which aired during the third quarter, showed Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man declaring, “So this is it, it’s all been leading to this,” alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Holland’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad